MEEP: Ashley St. Clair's Convenient WOKE Trans Flip-Flop Triggers SERIOUS Consequences from Elon Musk

Ashley St. Clair's stunning (unless you never really bought into her schtick) heel turn from years of posing as a right-wing firebrand to suddenly cheering on trans ideology and referring to her own young son's 'sister' has sparked fury across X. Seems neither side is buying into her convenient and sudden change of heart.

Talk about a spectacular grift implosion of epic proportions.

Pretending to be a Right Winger for years, and immediately abandoning it all when you see a new paycheck elsewhere – offering up your own child to the woke mob, talking about his “sister” (a young boy that was groomed and castrated). One of the most disgusting things I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/Pn0MPaMtNy — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) January 11, 2026

You mean to tell us, like so many other big names on the Right who got very popular very quickly, she's not legit?

WE'RE SHOCKED.

Ahem.

Hey guys I'm just going to put this out there



Maybe a girl with two different baby daddies and once went by the screen name "sexlaptop" isn't a serious political commenter?



I mean I'm not either, but you knew that going in — RiverOaksGuy (@Bowtiedplayer) January 12, 2026

Her sons sister? It’s a boy and half at best. What a delusional pos. Why would either side ever trust her. Ashley not a saint claire — Alicen 🇺🇸 (@Alicenmcg) January 11, 2026

lets not forget she 'authored' this anti-trans book but now shes on their team? pic.twitter.com/oXr9wXu7UU — Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) January 12, 2026

Don't look at us, man. We just work here.

I don’t know about the new paycheck claim but it definitely seems like it’s purely to go after Elon. Which is sad. — Vinnie (@ProStupid) January 12, 2026

It does seem like she's targeting him ... which did not end well for her, like, at all.

Elon Musk himself fired back that he'll pursue full custody of their child, slamming her public flip as support for grooming and mutilation.

I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

For some background, it all started here:

dark woke cause the other option is bootlicking feds + pedophiles + nerds — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 11, 2026

What?

I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 11, 2026

Post continues:

... community that I’ve hurt. I also haven’t said much on this bc I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m “scorned.” Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help

Maybe her posts wouldn't turn into right-wing hysteria if she hadn't come to this conclusion AFTER the messy relationship with Musk?

Ashley, what exact arguments did the trans activists make to convince you that actually men can have babies and sometimes it is okay to castrate children? Please explain how they persuaded you to adopt these incredible positions. https://t.co/YhLpsFc1f1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 11, 2026

Join the pro-trans side in 2026 is like boarding the Titanic an hour after it hit the iceberg. Even most Democrats are trying desperately to flee this sinking ship. Jumping on board, especially at THIS stage of the game, is baffling. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 11, 2026

We'll keep an eye on this one.

