Adam Kinzinger WRECKED (Pun Intended!) By ShipWreckedCrew for Claiming ICE Has No Power...
ICE's X Account Has a GREAT Question About What Made the Portland Police...
WHOOPS! NY Times Congratulated for Revealing How Often Lefty Judges' Anti-Trump Efforts Ge...
OOF! Laurence Tribe Hilariously SCHOOLED for Selective Memory on ICE Shooting in DESPERATE...
Take the L! DNC Chair Learns the HARD WAY Not to Compare Iranian...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding...
Dem Chris Murphy Calls ICE Agent’s Self-Defense in Minneapolis a ‘Most Heinous Act...
VIP
MS NOW Pushes Fake Narrative That Renee Gold’s Encounter With ICE Agents Was...
'From This Angle' - Hilarious Memes Take on The Minnesota ICE Incident
When Your DA Thinks He's in a Movie: Krasner's 'FAFO' Sunglasses Post Gives...
VIP
Brandi Kruse Exposes the Lie: No New 'Invasive Exams' Needed to Keep Girls'...
NYC's New Mayor Suddenly Hates Hamas... After Voters Ignored All the Red Flags
While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists...

MEEP: Ashley St. Clair's Convenient WOKE Trans Flip-Flop Triggers SERIOUS Consequences from Elon Musk

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on January 12, 2026
Meme

Ashley St. Clair's stunning (unless you never really bought into her schtick) heel turn from years of posing as a right-wing firebrand to suddenly cheering on trans ideology and referring to her own young son's 'sister' has sparked fury across X. Seems neither side is buying into her convenient and sudden change of heart.

Advertisement

Talk about a spectacular grift implosion of epic proportions.

You mean to tell us, like so many other big names on the Right who got very popular very quickly, she's not legit?

WE'RE SHOCKED.

Ahem.

Don't look at us, man. We just work here.

It does seem like she's targeting him ... which did not end well for her, like, at all.

Elon Musk himself fired back that he'll pursue full custody of their child, slamming her public flip as support for grooming and mutilation. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

For some background, it all started here:

What?

Post continues:

... community that I’ve hurt. 

I also haven’t said much on this bc I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m “scorned.” Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help

Maybe her posts wouldn't turn into right-wing hysteria if she hadn't come to this conclusion AFTER the messy relationship with Musk? 

Advertisement

We'll keep an eye on this one.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! Laurence Tribe Hilariously SCHOOLED for Selective Memory on ICE Shooting in DESPERATE JD Vance Dunk

Take the L! DNC Chair Learns the HARD WAY Not to Compare Iranian Freedom Fighters to Paid MN Protesters

Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him

PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ... That HIS Side Is Brutalizing

MN Protester DUMB Enough to Brag to Laura Ingraham About Getting PAID to Protest and HOOBOY (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

ELON MUSK PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Adam Kinzinger WRECKED (Pun Intended!) By ShipWreckedCrew for Claiming ICE Has No Power to Enforce Laws
Sam J.
ICE's X Account Has a GREAT Question About What Made the Portland Police Chief Cry
Doug P.
OOF! Laurence Tribe Hilariously SCHOOLED for Selective Memory on ICE Shooting in DESPERATE JD Vance Dunk
Sam J.
Take the L! DNC Chair Learns the HARD WAY Not to Compare Iranian Freedom Fighters to Paid MN Protesters
Sam J.
WHOOPS! NY Times Congratulated for Revealing How Often Lefty Judges' Anti-Trump Efforts Get Smacked Down
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement