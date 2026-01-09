MN Protester DUMB Enough to Brag to Laura Ingraham About Getting PAID to Protest and HOOBOY (Watch)

In a hilariously revealing moment caught on camera outside Minneapolis' ICE facility, Fox News host Laura Ingraham effortlessly exposed the astroturf nature of yet another left-wing protest. When a masked demonstrator started chanting 'SHAME! SHAME!' at her, Ingraham fired back with a simple question: 'Do you have a job?!' The protester's unfiltered response was far more revealing than we bet her bosses would have liked.

Hey, if she wants to be this honest about the grift and scam going on with these protests, more power to her.

Watch this:

🚨 LMAO! A “protestor” outside the Minneapolis ICE facility today ADMITTED to Laura @IngrahamAngle that it was her JOB to be there



PROTESTOR: “SHAME! SHAME!”



LAURA: “Do you have a job?!”



PROTESTOR: “I’m being paid RIGHT NOW!”



LAURA: 😆👍🏻



She’ll probably be fired now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hKMjJvU2IR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

Not that we didn't know most of them were being paid, but this is still funny. Plus, woof, it seems like these lefty orgs will hire anyone ...

Who is paying them? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 9, 2026

Soros. And, sadly, the American taxpayer.

It's awesome when leftist activists admit it's all funded and coordinated.



We know the international billionaires (oligarchs in lefty speak) who fund all the far-left NGOs to try bringing down the US for the Marxist left. — Conservative Waters (@ConservativeH2O) January 9, 2026

If people have to be paid to push your agenda and narrative, then it's probably not a great agenda and narrative. Just sayin'.

And she’s proud of it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 9, 2026

Of course, she is. She's not bright enough to realize she just gave up the entire movement.

