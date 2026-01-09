MN Protester DUMB Enough to Brag to Laura Ingraham About Getting PAID to Protest and HOOBOY (Watch)

Trump Shuts Down Foreign Money Pipeline: Media Panics As JD Vance Locks in
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:16 PM on January 09, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

In a hilariously revealing moment caught on camera outside Minneapolis' ICE facility, Fox News host Laura Ingraham effortlessly exposed the astroturf nature of yet another left-wing protest. When a masked demonstrator started chanting 'SHAME! SHAME!' at her, Ingraham fired back with a simple question: 'Do you have a job?!' The protester's unfiltered response was far more revealing than we bet her bosses would have liked.

Hey, if she wants to be this honest about the grift and scam going on with these protests, more power to her.

Watch this:

Not that we didn't know most of them were being paid, but this is still funny. Plus, woof, it seems like these lefty orgs will hire anyone ... 

Soros. And, sadly, the American taxpayer.

If people have to be paid to push your agenda and narrative, then it's probably not a great agenda and narrative. Just sayin'.

Of course, she is. She's not bright enough to realize she just gave up the entire movement.

