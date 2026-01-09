So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN...

KNEW It! Julie Kelly Exposes Renee Good's Wife, Her Connections to MN ICE Watch Movement, and Much MORE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on January 09, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

As we learn more about Renee Good, the woman who lost her life in Minneapolis when she nearly drove into an ICE agent, it only makes sense that we begin to learn more about her wife, Becca Good. Her wife is the woman you see exit the car and begin filming as Renee blocks traffic and interacts with officers at the scene.

Clearly, they were hoping for some sort of video to share online since Becca began filming before Renee ever engaged the officers.

Julie Kelly with more:

Post continues:

... to assume she directed Renee Good to impede traffic and instigate a confrontation so Becca Good could record and post on social media.

Sad all around.

Here's more on Becca's behavior with the incident:

Post continues:

  • She walks around the vehicle, recording officers 
  • Renee is inside the car, actively blocking ICE vehicles
  • After the shooting, she runs back to check on Renee
  • She tells a nearby man, “That’s my wife.”

When asked if she can call family, she says:

“We’re new here. I don’t have people… I can’t even breathe right now.” This raises a disturbing and unavoidable question:

Why was she outside filming while her wife was using a vehicle to obstruct federal officers?

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF
Sam J.
No wonder the Left is working so hard to spin this.

Sure sounds that way.

Talk about a tragedy, and for what? To stop the country from removing people who take advantage of us? People who break our laws? 

