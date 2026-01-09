KNEW It! Julie Kelly Exposes Renee Good's Wife, Her Connections to MN ICE Watch Movement, and Much MORE

As we learn more about Renee Good, the woman who lost her life in Minneapolis when she nearly drove into an ICE agent, it only makes sense that we begin to learn more about her wife, Becca Good. Her wife is the woman you see exit the car and begin filming as Renee blocks traffic and interacts with officers at the scene.

Clearly, they were hoping for some sort of video to share online since Becca began filming before Renee ever engaged the officers.

Julie Kelly with more:

Her “wife” was a participant in the Minnesota ICE Watch movement.



A few days before this incident, “MN ICE Watch” held virtual seminars on how to disrupt ICE operations.



Since Becca Good can be heard on video taking responsibility for what happened after the shooting, it’s safe… https://t.co/syLdQOkKWh pic.twitter.com/vifHRwSkNM — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 9, 2026

Post continues:

... to assume she directed Renee Good to impede traffic and instigate a confrontation so Becca Good could record and post on social media.

Sad all around.

Here's more on Becca's behavior with the incident:

New footage appears to show the wife of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman involved in the Minneapolis ICE shooting, outside the vehicle filming while ICE officers were being blocked.

What the video reportedly shows:

• She’s outside the SUV, wearing a flannel shirt

• She… pic.twitter.com/3OZezpYGq7 — Mike Netter (@nettermike) January 9, 2026

Post continues:

She walks around the vehicle, recording officers

Renee is inside the car, actively blocking ICE vehicles

After the shooting, she runs back to check on Renee

She tells a nearby man, “That’s my wife.” When asked if she can call family, she says: “We’re new here. I don’t have people… I can’t even breathe right now.” This raises a disturbing and unavoidable question: Why was she outside filming while her wife was using a vehicle to obstruct federal officers?

No wonder the Left is working so hard to spin this.

"ICE Watch" is just another bunch of Communist cosplayers. She got sucked into this by her dumbass partner. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 9, 2026

Sure sounds that way.

Talk about a tragedy, and for what? To stop the country from removing people who take advantage of us? People who break our laws?

