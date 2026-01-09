KNEW It! Julie Kelly Exposes Renee Good's Wife, Her Connections to MN ICE...
So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN...
Anti-ICE Protesters Being Coached Before Press Conference Say the Quiet Part Out Loud
There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want...
Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUN...
NYC Leftist Protesters Call for Hanging of Kristi Noem and the Execution of...
Motherly Misdirection: Adam Schiff Pushes Fake Narrative That ICE Fatally Shot a Mom...
VIP
A Revolting Development: Insurrectionist Eric Swalwell Wants Blue States to Prosecute ICE...
Marco Rubio Quells Rumors About His Legendary Multitasking
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Draws Parallels Between Renee Good's ‘Assassination’ and Charlie Kirk...
WaPo’s Front-Page Video Analysis Claims ICE Agent Was Not in Vehicle’s Path
Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting...
Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua...
17 House Republicans Vote to Extend Obamacare Subsidies for Three Years

WATCH CNN's Anderson Cooper 'Play' Dumb About New MN Footage That Only JUSTIFIES ICE Agents' Actions MORE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on January 09, 2026

You know how we can tell this footage doesn't help the Left's narrative about Renee Good? Because of the way Anderson Cooper shares this clip, playing stupid about what happened, especially around Good's wife.

Advertisement

This clip shows the events leading up to the shooting, which inconveniently shows her wife getting out of the car to record what's happening, likely to share on TikTok later.

Watch:

Post continues:

... maroon Honda Pilot entering from the right there. Then, 20 seconds later, someone gets out on the passenger side."

"We don't know who or why this person leaves the car. We then see her turn and pull perpendicular across the street, seeming to block the way."

Anderson Anderson Anderson. Bro. We know that 'person' is Good's wife; we also know she was recording the incident for clicks and taps. Imagine how much more outlets like CNN would and could report if they were only concerned about telling the story.

Yup. Trained, likely paid agitators. 

We've heard about the organization paying and training them, even.

Recommended

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is who they are. This is what they do. Once you realize the mainstream media's main goal is to protect and even build up the Democratic Party, it all sadly makes sense.

Not an innocent Minneapolis Mom in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

Nice try, but nope.

============================================================

Related:

There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want You to Know (So You KNOW We're Sharing)

Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART

What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok

Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting

AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME GUN VIOLENCE ICE MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF
Sam J.
KNEW It! Julie Kelly Exposes Renee Good's Wife, Her Connections to MN ICE Watch Movement, and Much MORE
Sam J.
There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want You to Know (So You KNOW We're Sharing)
Sam J.
Anti-ICE Protesters Being Coached Before Press Conference Say the Quiet Part Out Loud
Doug P.
Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART
Sam J.
'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF Sam J.
Advertisement