WATCH CNN's Anderson Cooper 'Play' Dumb About New MN Footage That Only JUSTIFIES ICE Agents' Actions MORE

You know how we can tell this footage doesn't help the Left's narrative about Renee Good? Because of the way Anderson Cooper shares this clip, playing stupid about what happened, especially around Good's wife.

Advertisement

This clip shows the events leading up to the shooting, which inconveniently shows her wife getting out of the car to record what's happening, likely to share on TikTok later.

Watch:

NEW: CNN has obtained a new angle of the incident involving Renee Good in Minneapolis, shows Good's vehicle sitting sideways in the street for three minutes before shots were fired.



The footage shows a person exiting the car on the passenger side.



"[Video] shows Renee Good's… pic.twitter.com/jdV0YBwI3A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2026

Post continues:

... maroon Honda Pilot entering from the right there. Then, 20 seconds later, someone gets out on the passenger side." "We don't know who or why this person leaves the car. We then see her turn and pull perpendicular across the street, seeming to block the way."

Anderson Anderson Anderson. Bro. We know that 'person' is Good's wife; we also know she was recording the incident for clicks and taps. Imagine how much more outlets like CNN would and could report if they were only concerned about telling the story.

It was her wife getting out to hopefully record a confrontation. These people are agitators. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 9, 2026

Yup. Trained, likely paid agitators.

We've heard about the organization paying and training them, even.

Collin, I’m starting to think certain people have been lying about what happened on this day. They keep telling to not believe my lying eyes. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 9, 2026

This is who they are. This is what they do. Once you realize the mainstream media's main goal is to protect and even build up the Democratic Party, it all sadly makes sense.

--Enough. The unemployed failed poet/paid protester is cold hat. — Randall D (@ChowdaheadRandy) January 9, 2026

Not an innocent Minneapolis Mom in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nice try, but nope.

============================================================

Related:

There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want You to Know (So You KNOW We're Sharing)

Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART

What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok

Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting

AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!