What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok

As Twitchy readers know, a Minneapolis Hilton lost their franchise license earlier this week when they refused to allow ICE agents to stay there. At first they claimed to have made it right, but when Nick Sortor showed up it was obvious that was a lie and that they were still discriminating against the agents.

They have not only lost their franchise but the Hilton sign outside the hotel is already gone.

Now, we wanted to give credit to Hilton for making things right, but it seems like there is a bigger problem here than just the Minneapolis hotel.

Meet Gia ...

Meet Gia, an employee at the @HiltonHotels Anatole in Dallas. Yesterday, she posted a TikTok, apparently thinking it would be “noble” to dox ICE agents staying at the hotel and put their lives, as well as the safety of other hotel guests, in danger.



Care to comment,… pic.twitter.com/n5WRPafuKV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 8, 2026

We too wonder if Hilton would care to comment.

Another franchise getting cut today — Himura (@aceddeca1) January 8, 2026

Hilton really needs to get on top of this whole thing, or it's going to cost them. pic.twitter.com/JtnvztcoU4 — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) January 8, 2026

It's already costing them.

What kind of franchises do you have @Hilton @HiltonHotels Why is this employee doxxing ICE agents? She is going to get them killed. Is this another example of your warm and inclusive policy?@FBIDirectorKash@DHSgov@Sec_Noem — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) January 8, 2026

It does seem to be happening at more than one of their hotels.

Really? Your employees are putting officer’s lives in jeopardy. The “budlighting” is now official. — Rhonda Thomas (@RhondaT75962013) January 8, 2026

There may be no coming back from this one.

--UPDATE--

My team on the ground @HiltonAnatole is reporting that the Tik Toker who doxxed ICE agents staying there was employed by a third party valet company at the hotel and has already been terminated.



She likely has much bigger problems than that with the Feds, however.… https://t.co/RJeth9fQS9 pic.twitter.com/RtcyQGBvZc — Chris Putnam (@DallasXCEO) January 8, 2026

