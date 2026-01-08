Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery...
I Discovered The KEY PIECE of EVIDENCE The Media Is Leaving Out Of...
In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each...
Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE...
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing...
'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't...
Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent...
VIP
'Bring Him IN': Seth Harp FA'ed, So It's Only FAIR That He's Getting...
Are Minnesota Anti-ICE Protests Being Manufactured?
Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN...
DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has...
JD Vance Shuts 'Former Defense Atty' Claiming ICE Officers Instigated MN Attack DOWN...
NUTBAG Nebraska State Senator Caught Tearing PragerU Founders Museum Exhibit DOWN at Capit...
VIP
Dems Want ICE to 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' So People Like...

What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on January 08, 2026
ImgFlip

As Twitchy readers know, a Minneapolis Hilton lost their franchise license earlier this week when they refused to allow ICE agents to stay there. At first they claimed to have made it right, but when Nick Sortor showed up it was obvious that was a lie and that they were still discriminating against the agents.

Advertisement

They have not only lost their franchise but the Hilton sign outside the hotel is already gone.

Now, we wanted to give credit to Hilton for making things right, but it seems like there is a bigger problem here than just the Minneapolis hotel.

Meet Gia ... 

We too wonder if Hilton would care to comment.

It's already costing them.

It does seem to be happening at more than one of their hotels.

There may be no coming back from this one.

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

--UPDATE--

---

============================================================

Related:

Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting

AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW

Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester

'Bring Him IN': Seth Harp FA'ed, So It's Only FAIR That He's Getting to the FO Phase

Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN Fraud (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each Other Is the Break We Needed
Grateful Calvin
Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting
Sam J.
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)
Sam J.
Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester
Sam J.
Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery WH Press Briefing
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW Sam J.
Advertisement