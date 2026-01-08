Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester

Anyone else sick and tired of these fake socialist revolutionaries? They're almost as annoying as the champagne socialists ... almost.

Power to the People, says this 'proud socialist' account.

You know, if you build your narrative around lies and propaganda that tells us you don't have much of one to begin with. For example, they tried sharing this picture of an ICE agent pointing his gun at an innocent protester who is terrified. THE HORROR!

There's just one big problem with this:

Another horrifying image out of Minneapolis. Look at the terror on this man’s face as a federal agent points a gun at his face & threatens his life. Enough is enough. Our government is committing war crimes abroad & murdering & terrorizing citizens at home. We need a revolution. pic.twitter.com/KrCv4zX8UU — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) January 8, 2026

It's fake. FAKE FAKE FAKE. Ok, so the picture is real, but the situation is FAKE FAKE FAKE.

See, that guy there who looks scared? He should be scared because the moron just tried to grab the agent's gun. Show that beautiful bean footage:

Color us shocked that the socialist troll is full of crap.

Incredible how low the Dems go these days. Taking a still image from a video and blatantly lying about it. They’re so desperate. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) January 8, 2026

There is no low too low for these people. Nope. None.

Such a shocker that someone with. Karl Marx profile pic would lie like this. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) January 8, 2026

He literally put hands on a federal agent — Chris (@chrismiles222) January 8, 2026

Notice how the officer covers the gun with his hand when the guy pulls on it,

thats to prevent a miss fire,

The gun might not be filled with real bullets but you always treat it as it is,



And officers is still thinking about the poeple around him even if their annoying… pic.twitter.com/rLXMxU16km — mobius-bacon (@mobius_b) January 8, 2026

How stupid does someone have to be to think they can grab any officer's weapon? You know what, don't answer that.

