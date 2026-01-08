'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't...
Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on January 08, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Anyone else sick and tired of these fake socialist revolutionaries? They're almost as annoying as the champagne socialists ... almost.

Power to the People, says this 'proud socialist' account.

You know, if you build your narrative around lies and propaganda that tells us you don't have much of one to begin with. For example, they tried sharing this picture of an ICE agent pointing his gun at an innocent protester who is terrified. THE HORROR!

There's just one big problem with this:

It's fake. FAKE FAKE FAKE. Ok, so the picture is real, but the situation is FAKE FAKE FAKE.

See, that guy there who looks scared? He should be scared because the moron just tried to grab the agent's gun. Show that beautiful bean footage:

Color us shocked that the socialist troll is full of crap.

There is no low too low for these people. Nope. None.

How stupid does someone have to be to think they can grab any officer's weapon? You know what, don't answer that.

