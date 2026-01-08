NUTBAG Nebraska State Senator Caught Tearing PragerU Founders Museum Exhibit DOWN at Capitol (Watch)

DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on January 08, 2026

Do you all remember Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh? She was the lunatic who took to the floor to shriek about a bill that would ban 'gender-affirming care' for minors? Welp, seems she's up to her crazy ways as she saw fit to tear down a PragerU Founders Museum exhibit at the State Capitol.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM, she is:

You know, we were about to ask why she'd do such a thing, but then we remembered who she is, and we know exactly why she would do such a thing.

Ahem.

Seems PragerU had the same thought, though:

See the nuttier than a squirrel's BM comment.

Of course.

Oh, and if you want a reminder of the video where she lost her marbles becasue people don't believe minors should be able to alter their bodies in a permanent way, here ya' go:

Told you. Woof.

Yup.

Remind us again who the real fascists are?

============================================================

