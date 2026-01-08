NUTBAG Nebraska State Senator Caught Tearing PragerU Founders Museum Exhibit DOWN at Capitol (Watch)

Do you all remember Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh? She was the lunatic who took to the floor to shriek about a bill that would ban 'gender-affirming care' for minors? Welp, seems she's up to her crazy ways as she saw fit to tear down a PragerU Founders Museum exhibit at the State Capitol.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM, she is:

BREAKING: Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh tears down the PragerU Founders Museum exhibit at the state capitol. pic.twitter.com/OhnF0vaFw5 — PragerU (@prageru) January 7, 2026

You know, we were about to ask why she'd do such a thing, but then we remembered who she is, and we know exactly why she would do such a thing.

Seems PragerU had the same thought, though:

Why would an elected official take a tribute to American history off the wall of the capitol? pic.twitter.com/veRgAbpM6q — PragerU (@prageru) January 7, 2026

See the nuttier than a squirrel's BM comment.

of course it’s the same person https://t.co/Rbw1GTb2dx pic.twitter.com/k4mdcNcHcA — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) January 8, 2026

Of course.

𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝟮𝟱𝟬 𝗘𝗫𝗛𝗜𝗕𝗜𝗧 — 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗟 𝗛𝗘𝗥. 𝗡𝗢𝗪.



⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Outrage is erupting after Democrat State Senator 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗖𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵 was caught on video 𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 the… pic.twitter.com/NFVV4ZPQ9P — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) January 8, 2026

Oh, and if you want a reminder of the video where she lost her marbles becasue people don't believe minors should be able to alter their bodies in a permanent way, here ya' go:

Here’s one for the time capsule. This is Michaela Cavanaugh - A Democrat Senator! pic.twitter.com/heVOqPgr0f — Terf_Rocks (@Terf_Rocks) April 25, 2025

Told you. Woof.

An elected public servant violating freedom of speech, civil discourse and (most importantly) a unified to attempt to celebrate our shared history. Shameful, disappointing, dangerous. — Jill Simonian (@JillSimonian) January 8, 2026

Yup.

Remind us again who the real fascists are?

