Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

We have seen a good many videos of Venezuelans telling Leftists complaining about Trump removing Maduro all over social media. Still, this thread from Mary Katharine Ham, where she collected the best of the best, is, well, the best we've seen.

Advertisement

There's a whole lot of 'best' going on here.

Video-threads may be our new favorite thing, enjoy.

Starting a thread of my favorite videos of Venezuelans and people who understand Venezuela's struggle begging Western leftists to, ahem, decenter themselves and their Trump hatred. Love seeing this stuff on my feed. https://t.co/H7menl0xSg — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 5, 2026

This.

So much this.

Instagram links are trash, so I'm going to put a little of his video here in case you didn't get to it. He is @zzamtair on X and Insta and has a 3-part series in English on Insta. pic.twitter.com/ohIfucXrqR — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 5, 2026

All of this.

So much AND all of this.

This, this, and more this.

Did we say this yet? Because THIS!

This, this-sity this this this.

The word of the day is this.

Love it.

Love THIS.

============================================================

Related:

Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)

Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz

Harmeet K. Dhillon Officially Puts Zohran Mamdani on NOTICE Over Discrimination and OH HELL YEAH

Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We Are Here FOR IT

OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!