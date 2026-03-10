Scott Jennings Tries Reasoning With Dems Who’re Leaving Americans Open to Terrorism for ICE Restrictions

Americans are facing genuine, deadly threats from Islamic terrorists on our country’s soil, and Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security. Why are Democrats doing this? Unsurprisingly, it’s because of the party's precious illegal aliens. Democrats are putting Americans in danger to pressure Republicans into agreeing to restrictions on ICE, which will make it nearly impossible to deport foreigners living in our country. Republican commentator Scott Jennings confronted Democrat panel guests with these facts on Monday’s NewsNight on CNN.

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY calls for an end to the Democrats' DHS shutdown SCOTT JENNINGS: But does anyone here believe that we should keep the Department of Homeland Security- that's the name of it- indefinitely shut down to try to force ICE policy changes on an agency that's already funded until 2029, when you acknowledge there are sleeper cells, when we all see radical Islamic terrorists throwing IEDs in New York City, when we saw a radical Muslim terrorist shoot up a bar in Austin, when we had tornadoes in Oklahoma and Michigan this weekend, when we have TSA lines of five hours in airports- we have all these things going on. Is it even remotely reasonable to keep it closed?

Why do Dems protect illegals?

Cheap slave labor + stolen congressional seats + election fraud.

That’s the real trifecta.

Deport now. ✈️ — LibHypocrisy (@WKazingmei) March 10, 2026

The truth is, Democrats value all illegal aliens over American citizens. It is what it is, no need to sugarcoat it.

Posters know it. They say Democrats are willing to risk the safety of Americans to keep illegal aliens here.

Honestly Mr. Jennings, I feel it's a criminal act. Everybody acts like this is just some kind of fluke funding issue, but it's a deliberate attempt to undermine our security for our sovereign nation and our US citizens — GrokSays:YØ (@BongoClik) March 10, 2026

I believe we call it anti-American. — DOCOSU63 (@OSUDOC63) March 10, 2026

Dems hate our country and Trump. When is the last time they showed us they love Americans? — JackKnife (@JackKnife1233) March 10, 2026

We can’t remember.

Commenters say Democrats have moved beyond reason.

Democrats have decided to not be reasonable.

That’s the whole issue… — Angela (@Anges918) March 10, 2026

Trying to be the voice of reason in a room full of the reasonless. — Paul Muad'Dib (@PaulUhsul) March 10, 2026

they caved in to their extremists and this is the result.



it used to be that logical heads would prevail but now they are so captured by the people who will turn up to protest, and likely fearful that they too will be in danger, that they cower to everything. — Ryne Jones (@RyneJones7) March 10, 2026

they’re putting politics over national safety — phatt van (@VanPhatt) March 10, 2026

It certainly feels like Democrats are under the sway of every radical element in their party. So much so that those radicals have subsumed the party to the point where it is unrecognizable. Americans don’t even warrant an afterthought with the current Democrat Party. Sadly, Jennings is wasting his breath trying to reason with them. The safety and lives of Americans are just bargaining chips for Democrats to secure permanent power.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

