Scott Jennings Tries Reasoning With Dems Who’re Leaving Americans Open to Terrorism for ICE Restrictions

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:42 AM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Americans are facing genuine, deadly threats from Islamic terrorists on our country’s soil, and Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security. Why are Democrats doing this? Unsurprisingly, it’s because of the party's precious illegal aliens. Democrats are putting Americans in danger to pressure Republicans into agreeing to restrictions on ICE, which will make it nearly impossible to deport foreigners living in our country. Republican commentator Scott Jennings confronted Democrat panel guests with these facts on Monday’s NewsNight on CNN.

Start here. (READ)

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY calls for an end to the Democrats' DHS shutdown

SCOTT JENNINGS: But does anyone here believe that we should keep the Department of Homeland Security- that's the name of it- indefinitely shut down to try to force ICE policy changes on an agency that's already funded until 2029, when you acknowledge there are sleeper cells, when we all see radical Islamic terrorists throwing IEDs in New York City, when we saw a radical Muslim terrorist shoot up a bar in Austin, when we had tornadoes in Oklahoma and Michigan this weekend, when we have TSA lines of five hours in airports- we have all these things going on. Is it even remotely reasonable to keep it closed?

Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

The truth is, Democrats value all illegal aliens over American citizens. It is what it is, no need to sugarcoat it.

Posters know it. They say Democrats are willing to risk the safety of Americans to keep illegal aliens here.

We can’t remember.

Commenters say Democrats have moved beyond reason. 

It certainly feels like Democrats are under the sway of every radical element in their party. So much so that those radicals have subsumed the party to the point where it is unrecognizable. Americans don’t even warrant an afterthought with the current Democrat Party. Sadly, Jennings is wasting his breath trying to reason with them. The safety and lives of Americans are just bargaining chips for Democrats to secure permanent power.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

