Brave Hero Marine Leaves Hospital, Poses for Photo With Palestinian Flag

This editor never imagined this guy would milk five days' worth of publicity out of being dragged by Capitol Police (with an assist from Sen. Tim Sheehy) out of a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing. His fellow protesters shot video of him refusing to let go of a door frame, which reportedly led to a broken hand, then a broken arm. Brian McGinnis is a pro-Palestinian activist who's running for North Carolina State Senate on the Green Party ticket, and he's become a hero to his fellow travelers.

Here's McGinnis refusing to let go of the door:

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

On Sunday, McGinnis and his bandaged arm were released from the hospital, with him still wearing what was left of his dress blues. Our favorite bit is the girl in the keffiyeh struggling with the Palestinian flag she brought, dropping it on the ground in all the excitement.

Now this is what a real American hero looks like….



Brave Ex-Marine and Humanitarian🤍🕊️☮️ pic.twitter.com/9dA3XatSqt — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) March 8, 2026

Mental case. — CCFC-off season (@sohali2012) March 8, 2026

Nothing brave or heroic about him. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 8, 2026

He has posted he only uses the uniform as a “prop”. His own words.

What a disgrace he is to the men and women who have shed blood wearing the uniform. pic.twitter.com/E12IMY0UkB — R Lee (@RLee19783678) March 8, 2026

That's him with his Palestinian wife and fellow activist, whom he met while deployed.

This is what he looks like, donning his more recent uniform of choice. pic.twitter.com/fiJMWjgXU6 — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) March 8, 2026

He's literally waving another country's flag — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) March 8, 2026

It's not even a country.

American military, active or retired, dont put foreign countries over the USA. — Kat Minner 🇺🇸 (@kaminner121) March 8, 2026

One of the few instances where calling someone an ex-Marine doesn't bother me. He deserves it. — Toast (@MallowsToast) March 8, 2026

Real heroes don't protest in a uniform they were discharged out of since 2004 — Zee Strong (@ZeeStrong60) March 8, 2026

Let us know when the American hero comes out of the building. We’d all like to see him. — Anne (@reddoor2000) March 8, 2026

Oh look, Eurocuck account praising a man using his uniform as a political prop, and trying for sympathy because he got hurt while resisting removal from official proceedings and arrest.

Opinion round filed — ZOG the Forever Toad🐸 (@WilemElliott) March 8, 2026

Yeah, real "American" hero without an American flag in sight. 🙄 — Tony.X (@TonyDotX) March 8, 2026

He's an unhinged lunatic, who disgraced his uniform. Not shocking you are worshipping him. — SherOhio (@wells_sher) March 8, 2026

The Left picks some awfully sketchy people for their heroes.

