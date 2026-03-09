Hysterical: Women Led in Group Screaming Session for International Women’s Day Protest
Voice Actor for Halo's Master Chief Demands White House Remove Him From 'Disgusting...
Mamdani’s Wife: Actually Born in Houston, Rebranded as 'From Damascus' for the Instagram...
Rosie O’Donnell Appears on Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Prove They’re Two Different People
VIP
Kai Trump 'Out of Touch' for ... Grocery Shopping? The Left's Hypocritical Pile-On...
James Talarico Has Met So Many Non-Christians Who Are More Christ-Like Than His...
NYT Updates Its 'Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses' Headline in Wake of...
Revenge of the Radicalized Rich Kid: Bucks County Brat Bombs Protest, Flashes ISIS...
Aaron Rupar: Often a Liar, Now Just Oblivious to How Obama's 'Optimism' Turned...
VIP
David French Fanboying Over Abortion-Supporting, Trans-Loving 'CHRISTIAN' Dem James Talari...
No Wonder They're Seething: Teen Bomber's Family Lives Large in Luxury While He...
Mamdani Panics As Live NYC Press Conference Goes Horribly Wrong
EPIC Post Takes Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Big BRAG About Her First 50 Days...
Community Notes Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Rashida Tlaib and Her...

Brave Hero Marine Leaves Hospital, Poses for Photo With Palestinian Flag

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 09, 2026
Twitchy

This editor never imagined this guy would milk five days' worth of publicity out of being dragged by Capitol Police (with an assist from Sen. Tim Sheehy) out of a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing. His fellow protesters shot video of him refusing to let go of a door frame, which reportedly led to a broken hand, then a broken arm. Brian McGinnis is a pro-Palestinian activist who's running for North Carolina State Senate on the Green Party ticket, and he's become a hero to his fellow travelers.

Advertisement

Here's McGinnis refusing to let go of the door:

On Sunday, McGinnis and his bandaged arm were released from the hospital, with him still wearing what was left of his dress blues. Our favorite bit is the girl in the keffiyeh struggling with the Palestinian flag she brought, dropping it on the ground in all the excitement.

That's him with his Palestinian wife and fellow activist, whom he met while deployed.

It's not even a country.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The Left picks some awfully sketchy people for their heroes.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

NORTH CAROLINA PALESTINIANS TIM SHEEHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hysterical: Women Led in Group Screaming Session for International Women’s Day Protest
Brett T.
Mamdani’s Wife: Actually Born in Houston, Rebranded as 'From Damascus' for the Instagram Aesthetic
justmindy
Community Notes Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Rashida Tlaib and Her Repugnant, Anti-American LIE
Sam J.
EPIC Post Takes Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Big BRAG About Her First 50 Days APART Point-By-Damning-POINT
Sam J.
Voice Actor for Halo's Master Chief Demands White House Remove Him From 'Disgusting War Porn'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement