Maggie Vs. MAGA: Director’s Severe TDS Led to Massive Box Office Bomb With Feminist ‘Frankenstein’ Flop

Actress/Director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feminist take on author Mary Shelley’s classic novel 'Frankenstein' is dead at the box office. There’s no resurrecting this cinematic corpse. So, where did it all go so wrong? Gyllenhaal was interviewed by The New York Times about her new horror film, The Bride!, and wouldn't you know that its DOA debut can be blamed on TDS.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Maggie Gyllenhaal says she chose to be a director to fight sexism on the day Trump was elected in 2016- to give women who have their “mouth shut” a voice.



“Maybe I’ll get in trouble but…when I really became a director was actually… the morning that Trump was first elected.” pic.twitter.com/U0G275Admi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 4, 2026

Well she showed him. — Paul (@TOW1968) March 9, 2026

President Donald Trump may never recover.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Bride!, here’s the trailer plus reaction and ratings from the movie-going public. (WATCH)

New trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘THE BRIDE’



Starring Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster.



In theaters on March 6 pic.twitter.com/AKGySdZ8W2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2026

‘THE BRIDE!’ has opened with $7.3M domestically.



The film is expected to be one of the biggest box office bombs of 2026 with a $90M budget.



Read our review: https://t.co/ECR6tHN6NA pic.twitter.com/HZp9vrGQVB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 8, 2026

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘THE BRIDE!’ debuts with a C+ on CinemaScore.



Read our review: https://t.co/ECR6tHNED8 pic.twitter.com/n5leTpaLaj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 7, 2026

So, she's as bad behind the camera as she was in front of it. Got it.. — Dave VonSchriltz (@VonschriltzDave) March 9, 2026

We were going to say that, but you beat us to it.

Posters say they’re not surprised that a movie predicated on hatred for Trump and imaginary persecution died on the table upon release.

You’ll be stunned to find out that the movie she directed because Trump got elected was a gigantic bomb that’s expected to lose Warner Bros. at least $100 million https://t.co/3UNvpLW909 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 9, 2026

Some reckon it cost WB closer to $150 million, partly because disastrous test screenings for "The Bride!" pushed them to demand extensive reshoots. — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) March 9, 2026

She is stunning and brave to blow that kind of money. — Michael Lanckton (@LancktonMichael) March 9, 2026

These leftist Hollywood freaks are always brave with other people’s money.

Commenters say Gyllenhaal was partly right that it's dangerous for some women to have a lot of cash.

“It’s dangerous when women have a lot of money”, yeah, Maggie, especially when it’s somebody else’s $100 million and you blow it on what could’ve been $5000 to a therapist instead. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) March 9, 2026

“Have their mouth shut”???? All we have done. The past 10 years is listen to white liberal women, scream and shriek and shout. They never shut up. — YourAccountIsLocked (@LockedAccountL) March 9, 2026

“I made a horrible movie but I will distract by letting you know i hate trump. Please give me a free pass” — everyone on here is a tough guy (@schmidthawk) March 9, 2026

There have been more woke, progressive, LGBTQ, feminist films since 2016 than in any decade ever before. Trump must be doing a horrible job at fighting them. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 9, 2026

Yup he’s a fascist who controls the media and also the media makes an endless series of left wing movies — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 9, 2026

It’s almost as if he’s not a fascist dictator after all.

Posters say they miss the days when movie studios were in the entertainment business.

people continue to not buy what Hollywood is selling. people used to get fired for things like this, now they just blame the audience and get promotions or lifetime achievement awards pic.twitter.com/2GoM5D6q8a — JW5150 (@JON1DRFL5150) March 9, 2026

No one cares. So no one watches. — Saint Louis Cynic (@CyberBeastSTL) March 9, 2026

Yup. If only studios could figure that out. — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 9, 2026

She’d have done better had she chosen to be a director because she was obsessed with telling riveting stories people would love to experience. — LorDoriel🌸 (@LorDoriel) March 10, 2026

I miss directors that wanted to just entertain audiences — Brian Craig 🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) March 9, 2026

People are tired of being demeaned and lectured to at the movie theater by angry leftist creators. We have better things to do on a Friday or Saturday night. There’s a lesson here, but we’re sure Gyllenhaal and moviemakers like her will refuse to learn it and blame Trump instead. No one of any age wants to see a movie that is rated TDS for gratuitous Trump Derangement Syndrome.

