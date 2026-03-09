Maggie Vs. MAGA: Director’s Severe TDS Led to Massive Box Office Bomb With Feminist ‘Frankenstein’ Flop

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on March 09, 2026
imgflip

Actress/Director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feminist take on author Mary Shelley’s classic novel 'Frankenstein' is dead at the box office. There’s no resurrecting this cinematic corpse. So, where did it all go so wrong? Gyllenhaal was interviewed by The New York Times about her new horror film, The Bride!, and wouldn't you know that its DOA debut can be blamed on TDS.

Check this out. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump may never recover.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Bride!, here’s the trailer plus reaction and ratings from the movie-going public. (WATCH)

We were going to say that, but you beat us to it.

Posters say they’re not surprised that a movie predicated on hatred for Trump and imaginary persecution died on the table upon release.

These leftist Hollywood freaks are always brave with other people’s money.

Commenters say Gyllenhaal was partly right that it's dangerous for some women to have a lot of cash.

It’s almost as if he’s not a fascist dictator after all.

Posters say they miss the days when movie studios were in the entertainment business.

People are tired of being demeaned and lectured to at the movie theater by angry leftist creators. We have better things to do on a Friday or Saturday night. There’s a lesson here, but we’re sure Gyllenhaal and moviemakers like her will refuse to learn it and blame Trump instead. No one of any age wants to see a movie that is rated TDS for gratuitous Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
