Nicholas Kristof Considers Alternative Theory for Decline in Iranian Missile Launches

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 09, 2026
Twitchy

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof isn't sure which theory is right, but fortunately, he has X to set him straight. He stumbled across an account claiming that the decline in Iranian missile launches after the first day of Operation Epic Fury had nothing to do with Iran running low, but rather, Iran was busy degrading radar systems at neighboring military bases to make its missile attacks more effective.

"Iranian sources claim …."

We've seen plenty of propaganda on X that the United States is out of bombs and Iran is winning the war. We don't have any question that it's propaganda, though.

***

IRAN MILITARY THE NEW YORK TIMES OPERATION EPIC FURY

