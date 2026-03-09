Nicholas Kristof Considers Alternative Theory for Decline in Iranian Missile Launches

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof isn't sure which theory is right, but fortunately, he has X to set him straight. He stumbled across an account claiming that the decline in Iranian missile launches after the first day of Operation Epic Fury had nothing to do with Iran running low, but rather, Iran was busy degrading radar systems at neighboring military bases to make its missile attacks more effective.

Advertisement

The US interpreted the decline in Iran missile launches after the first day as an indication that Iran was running low. But the alternative theory is that Iran first wanted to degrade radar systems to make its missiles more effective. I'm not sure which theory is right. https://t.co/CExknkm2zB — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 8, 2026

"Iranian sources claim …."

You’re just reposting Iranian propaganda. — LBS (@NY_LBSS) March 8, 2026

Incredible that the acrimony you feel toward a particular president pushes you to amplify Iranian regime propaganda as rational speculation. — MG (@hcaulfield8148) March 9, 2026

Let us know when you’re sure, please. — Gone ain’t Gone (@backathomer) March 9, 2026

You can't tell by now? They have missiles, but they've decided not to use them? What's the point of having them? What they need is defense against aircraft, don't you think? — Red 🇺🇸 State 🗽 Rebel 🦅 (@Red_State_Rebel) March 9, 2026

I mean, you can stick your neck out here with a likely silly assessment when it's obvious they are running out of usable launchers and the space to launch. It's sort of weird that you post this openly though because it will only take a week or so to prove it. — Jackie Treehorn (@Gidyupz) March 9, 2026

Considering the number of launchers that have been taken off the battlefield, it’s more the former than the latter. Much more. — Bry, Esq. (@BeeDeeBry) March 8, 2026

That doesn’t make much sense. Suppressing air defenses requires overloading them, which requires volume, not tricking and certainly not presenting more manageable numbers of launchers to get picked off. — Bill French (@bullfranx) March 8, 2026

Jesus dude, do you ever take a step back and think maybe what you're posting is total bullshit? — JEFF2975 (@JEFFWH75) March 9, 2026

😂 It’s ok folks. Iran is just saving their best weapons for later. Now that their Navy and Air Force have been wiped out and their weapons factories are decimated. Just looking for the perfect time. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) March 9, 2026

You’re not sure? Really? The stupidity has no bottom. But, we’ll let you keep hoping for that wicked Iranian counteroffensive. — Steve Zivin (@steve_zivin) March 8, 2026

Yes the brilliant military strategy of letting the enemy destroy our entire navy, entire leadership, most of our military bases, missile launchers, factories and supply facilities, but then launch off a few drones that the enemy quickly shoots down. Surely a modern day Napoleon — Diogenes (@DiogenesWorld) March 9, 2026

Advertisement

Ohhh, so their plan is to let the US completely level the country, kill the Iranian leadership, destroy the navy, destroy all air defense, destroy all aircraft, destroy all missile launchers and kill countless Iranian soldiers. Genius. Trump walked right into their devious trap. — BlueLine (@BlueLineNY) March 9, 2026

I’m sure.



Iranian offensive capabilities have been devastated. — JimBobLAX/TX (@JimBobLAX) March 9, 2026

We've seen plenty of propaganda on X that the United States is out of bombs and Iran is winning the war. We don't have any question that it's propaganda, though.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.