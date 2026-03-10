Kinder-Hearted: Dem James Talarico Says, Besides Family and Friends, He Also Loves Trans...
California’s Unique Primary Could See Two Republicans Vying for Governor If Some Dems Refuse to Drop Out

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:54 AM on March 10, 2026
ImgFlip

California’s unique primary system could end up ensuring that the next governor of the state is a Republican. California has what is called a ‘nonpartisan blanket primary.’ In simple terms, all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, run in a single primary against each other. With only two Republicans running against a large field of Democrats who are diluting their own party’s votes, it’s possible that, come early June, California could have a governor’s race of Republican versus Republican. If that happens, it’s because some Democrats are too stubborn or prideful to drop out for the sake of their party.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

If nothing changes in the coming months, it’s a very real possibility.

The current field of candidates includes two Republicans, eight Democrats, and a smattering of fringe runners. Here’s the breakdown.

(post continues) ...former California Attorney General
•2•Chad Bianco (Republican) – Riverside County Sheriff
•3•Steve Hilton (Republican) – Former Fox News commentator & conservative policy advocate
•4•Matt Mahan (Democrat) – Mayor of San Jose & former tech executive
•5•Katie Porter (Democrat) – Former U.S. Representative (Orange County area) & consumer advocate.
•6•Tom Steyer (Democrat) – Billionaire investor, climate activist & 2020 presidential candidate
•7•Eric Swalwell (Democrat) – U.S. Representative (Bay Area) known for high-profile congressional work
•8•Tony Thurmond (Democrat) – California State Superintendent of Public Instruction
•9•Antonio Villaraigosa (Democrat) – Former Mayor of Los Angeles & former State Assembly Speaker
•10•Betty Yee (Democrat) – Former California State Controller

It would be the first time two Republicans faced off for California governor since the state adopted the nonpartisan blanket primary rules back in 2010.

Some posters say don't get too excited. They suggest that two Republicans winning the primary plays right into the Democrat Party’s hands.

They could pin the results of Gavin Newsom’s disastrous ‘leadership’ on the incoming Republican governor.

Others say Democrats will have at least one of their party’s candidates in the top two, even if they have to cheat or pay off other hopefuls.

Honestly, that sounds like the likeliest scenario. It’s hard to imagine Democrats essentially surrendering the governorship of the third-largest state in America to the Republican Party, especially when they overwhelmingly control the House and Senate there. Still, we'll see.

