California’s Unique Primary Could See Two Republicans Vying for Governor If Some Dems Refuse to Drop Out

California’s unique primary system could end up ensuring that the next governor of the state is a Republican. California has what is called a ‘nonpartisan blanket primary.’ In simple terms, all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, run in a single primary against each other. With only two Republicans running against a large field of Democrats who are diluting their own party’s votes, it’s possible that, come early June, California could have a governor’s race of Republican versus Republican. If that happens, it’s because some Democrats are too stubborn or prideful to drop out for the sake of their party.

🚨 WOW! California Democrats are REFUSING to drop out of the governor primary, increasing the odds California finally gets a Republican governor



The Democrats' calls for candidates to drop out failed 😂



They're splitting the vote and it's BACKFIRING.pic.twitter.com/d57ruALXCu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 9, 2026

This is what happens when Dems put ego over winning, they can’t coordinate to save their own party. California might actually flip red. — JoelAwe (@Joe1Awe) March 9, 2026

We’ll see. I’m not getting my hopes up yet but I am praying for two Republican candidates. 🙏🙏 — Sarah Goettman (@SGoettman65376) March 9, 2026

🤣 i really hope that california wont have a choice but to vote republican! 🥳 — Leah Turner (@LookLeah) March 9, 2026

If nothing changes in the coming months, it’s a very real possibility.

The current field of candidates includes two Republicans, eight Democrats, and a smattering of fringe runners. Here’s the breakdown.

🚨 Crowded! This created a crowded field, with Democrats ignoring party pressure to consolidate & drop out



8 Democrats, 2 Republican, plus the fringe 5 to 15 fringe or lower-profile candidates



•1•Xavier Becerra (Democrat) – Former U.S. Secretary of Health & Human Services &… pic.twitter.com/BBajWvCIF8 — TheSnowMexican™ 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 🏴‍☠️♞ (@jeffreylowes) March 9, 2026

(post continues) ...former California Attorney General

•2•Chad Bianco (Republican) – Riverside County Sheriff

•3•Steve Hilton (Republican) – Former Fox News commentator & conservative policy advocate

•4•Matt Mahan (Democrat) – Mayor of San Jose & former tech executive

•5•Katie Porter (Democrat) – Former U.S. Representative (Orange County area) & consumer advocate.

•6•Tom Steyer (Democrat) – Billionaire investor, climate activist & 2020 presidential candidate

•7•Eric Swalwell (Democrat) – U.S. Representative (Bay Area) known for high-profile congressional work

•8•Tony Thurmond (Democrat) – California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

•9•Antonio Villaraigosa (Democrat) – Former Mayor of Los Angeles & former State Assembly Speaker

•10•Betty Yee (Democrat) – Former California State Controller

The top 2 vote-getters in the jungle primary go to November.



So if two Republicans get first with 15-16% of the vote each...it's a guaranteed Republican governor 😂😂 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 9, 2026 It would be the first time two Republicans faced off for California governor since the state adopted the nonpartisan blanket primary rules back in 2010. Some posters say don't get too excited. They suggest that two Republicans winning the primary plays right into the Democrat Party’s hands.

Believe me they need someone to blame in California and it can’t be republicans without a republican governor. Would be interesting if they did elect a republican — Jeff McMillan (@JeffMcMillan333) March 9, 2026

Might want to consider that given how completely stuffed the state is, they don’t want to win and have to deal with and get blamed for the total collapse. — Tea Time (@OzAndytime) March 9, 2026

They could pin the results of Gavin Newsom’s disastrous ‘leadership’ on the incoming Republican governor.

Others say Democrats will have at least one of their party’s candidates in the top two, even if they have to cheat or pay off other hopefuls.

Democrats will hold out as long as they can but ultimately the top Dems will threaten, blackmail, extort, &/or bribe the other Dems off the ballot. — Rob🗽U.S.A. (@Alpine80s) March 9, 2026

one of them will drop out they are just waiting for a better bribe to do so..... — BIGGGG Uncle Ice (@BigUncleIce) March 9, 2026

Somehow at the last minute, the leading democrat candidates will receive just enough mail in ballots to squeak by. — Pam Bailey (@iamjadedraigon) March 9, 2026

Honestly, that sounds like the likeliest scenario. It’s hard to imagine Democrats essentially surrendering the governorship of the third-largest state in America to the Republican Party, especially when they overwhelmingly control the House and Senate there. Still, we'll see.

