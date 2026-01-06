ICE Agents Infiltrate Minneapolis: J6 Connection to Daycare Fraud Gets Uncovered
Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad and We...
VIP
Harmeet K. Dhillon Officially Puts Zohran Mamdani on NOTICE Over Discrimination and OH...
Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We...
*SNORT* Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Literally CHASED Off After Press Conference at...
Gets WORSE: Can't IMAGINE Why Minneapolis Hilton's Leaders Didn't Want ICE Around (Check...
OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz...
US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt)...
Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology St...
We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!
Buffoon Typhoon: Scott Jennings Predicts Tim Walz’s Somali Fraud Storm Will Only Get...
We Looked! Eric Holder Says ‘Authentic Guy’ Tim Walz Was Thoroughly Vetted and...
The Curious Case of Seth Harp
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture...

Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on January 06, 2026
Meme

Before we begin, we need to address the feature image used for this article. Does it relate to what Ilhan Omar posted in her thank-you to Tim Walz? No. Does it tickle us so we use it every time we can? Yes.

Advertisement

Hey, at least we admit we're petty.

And love to point and laugh at bad actors who do bad things ... like Omar.

Her thank-you post for 'champion' Tim Walz is a doozy, and not in a good way:

So abortion, big government, and pot.

Yeah, pass.

Wouldn't that be amazing? Seeing someone, ANYONE (other than Trump) held accountable? Not to mention, Trump doesn't really count since they made up BS charges and used a BS law to charge and convict him, but we digress.

Recommended

Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oops. Did she just hit on even more fraud for Walz?

Of course, she sees him as a champion.

Oof.

============================================================

Related:

Harmeet K. Dhillon Officially Puts Zohran Mamdani on NOTICE Over Discrimination and OH HELL YEAH

Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We Are Here FOR IT

*SNORT* Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Literally CHASED Off After Press Conference at NYC YMCA (Watch)

OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ

Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABORTION GUN RIGHTS ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)
Sam J.
Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ
Sam J.
Gets WORSE: Can't IMAGINE Why Minneapolis Hilton's Leaders Didn't Want ICE Around (Check Out Who RUNS It)
Sam J.
*SNORT* Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Literally CHASED Off After Press Conference at NYC YMCA (Watch)
Sam J.
We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement