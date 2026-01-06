Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz

Before we begin, we need to address the feature image used for this article. Does it relate to what Ilhan Omar posted in her thank-you to Tim Walz? No. Does it tickle us so we use it every time we can? Yes.

Hey, at least we admit we're petty.

And love to point and laugh at bad actors who do bad things ... like Omar.

Her thank-you post for 'champion' Tim Walz is a doozy, and not in a good way:

Thank you, @GovTimWalz.



Governor Walz didn’t just talk about progress—he delivered it. Paid family and sick leave. Strong protections for reproductive rights. Universal school meals. Marijuana legalization.



A true champion for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/O2OjNoxMmY — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2026

So abortion, big government, and pot.

Yeah, pass.

You could not have posted a creepier picture Ilhan. Yikes. — Traditionally Sarah 🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) January 6, 2026

He's not just going down, he's going to jail. And you're next (though you'll only be in jail long enough to be denaturalized and deported). — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 6, 2026

Wouldn't that be amazing? Seeing someone, ANYONE (other than Trump) held accountable? Not to mention, Trump doesn't really count since they made up BS charges and used a BS law to charge and convict him, but we digress.

School meals? Like the ones below?https://t.co/RR2U4GQPpZ — Tim Drake (@Tim_Drake4) January 6, 2026

Oops. Did she just hit on even more fraud for Walz?

He helped your people steal a lot of money — Doug Walkinghorse 🟦 (@walkinghorseMT) January 6, 2026

Of course, she sees him as a champion.

Oof.

