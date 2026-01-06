Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)

US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt)...
Sam J.
January 06, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the Minneapolis Hilton was actively discriminating against DHS law enforcement officers staying at their property. Following significant public pushback, Hilton apologized and said the matter was resolved.

About that ... 

Post continues:

... in their statement yesterday which said they were “in touch” with DHS to accommodate impacted agents, and “do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies.”NONE of that was true. There was NO attempt to reach DHS agents to make it right, per Asst. DHS Sec. @TriciaOhio

Even the FRONT DESK manager said he had spoken with the owner shortly before I walked in around 10:50 pm, and confirmed the ANTI-DHS POLICY REMAINED IN EFFECT.

REVOKE THEIR LICENSE, HILTON, OR IT’S GOING TO COST YOU DEARLY. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED.

This is an INCREDIBLY dumb battle to choose!

Sounds like Hilton has a problem here.

So, they LIED.

Yeah, a HUGE problem here.

In response, Hilton Hotels has terminated the franchise effective IMMEDIATELY.

Crazy stuff, folks.

============================================================

