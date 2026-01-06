Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, the Minneapolis Hilton was actively discriminating against DHS law enforcement officers staying at their property. Following significant public pushback, Hilton apologized and said the matter was resolved.

About that ...

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I went into the Minnesota Hilton who “apologized” for banning DHS agents, and EXPOSED them for CONTINUING to ban DHS agents@HiltonHotels has decided they want the FULL BUDLIGHT treatment at this point.



Hilton’s operator, Everpeak, STRAIGHT UP LIED in… pic.twitter.com/3g97P7okpz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026

Post continues:

... in their statement yesterday which said they were “in touch” with DHS to accommodate impacted agents, and “do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies.”NONE of that was true. There was NO attempt to reach DHS agents to make it right, per Asst. DHS Sec. @TriciaOhio Even the FRONT DESK manager said he had spoken with the owner shortly before I walked in around 10:50 pm, and confirmed the ANTI-DHS POLICY REMAINED IN EFFECT. REVOKE THEIR LICENSE, HILTON, OR IT’S GOING TO COST YOU DEARLY. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED. This is an INCREDIBLY dumb battle to choose!

Sounds like Hilton has a problem here.

Worth noting this occurred many hours after Everpeak Hospitality and @HiltonHotels issued statements insisting this issue was resolved. https://t.co/P67y5RH27Q — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 6, 2026

So, they LIED.

Yeah, a HUGE problem here.

If the hotel owner lied in their statement and the below allegation is confirmed, @Hilton corporate could terminate the hotel owner’s franchise. Hilton is investigating this now. https://t.co/M9swmDa2fr — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 6, 2026

In response, Hilton Hotels has terminated the franchise effective IMMEDIATELY.

Apparently, @HiltonHotels is terminating the franchise effective immediately. Credit to @nicksortor for his investigative work. https://t.co/DHjh30Dh9p — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 6, 2026

And credit to @HiltonHotels for its responsiveness — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 6, 2026

Statement from Hilton on a recent video pic.twitter.com/W8DWUTWD7f — Hilton Newsroom (@HiltonNewsroom) January 6, 2026

Crazy stuff, folks.

