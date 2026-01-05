Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim...
FUME! Reporters YELL at Tim Walz As He Rushes Away After Dropping Out of the Gubernatorial Race (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:15 PM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If Tim Walz was trying to make things even worse for himself by ticking off the press, he succeeded.

You can't tell 'journalists' (even if they tend to protect and defend you) that you'll take questions and then not take questions. Sheesh, Tim, this is shady politician 101 stuff.

All of that being said, we really enjoyed watching him bravely RUN AWAY from the media.

Run, Timmy ... RUN!

Watch this:

It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Tim Walz; we can't think of a more deserving fella.

Our apologies to cowards out there who may not be thrilled about being compared to Tim Walz.

He does look pretty doughy.

Ok, that is perfect.

That it does.

And to think, Democrats thought he was their answer for connecting to white men in America. 

Let that sink in for a minute.

