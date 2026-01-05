FUME! Reporters YELL at Tim Walz As He Rushes Away After Dropping Out of the Gubernatorial Race (Watch)

If Tim Walz was trying to make things even worse for himself by ticking off the press, he succeeded.

You can't tell 'journalists' (even if they tend to protect and defend you) that you'll take questions and then not take questions. Sheesh, Tim, this is shady politician 101 stuff.

All of that being said, we really enjoyed watching him bravely RUN AWAY from the media.

Run, Timmy ... RUN!

Watch this:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Reporters in the room are FUMING at Tim Walz for running away from their questions after he dropped out of the race



"Wow...alright then."



"You said you were GONNA TAKE QUESTIONS! Why didn't you?!"



"Wait, WHAT?"



BRUTAL, TIM. What a pathetic way to go out! pic.twitter.com/FvA125qnm2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2026

It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Tim Walz; we can't think of a more deserving fella.

Tim Walz is a coward. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 5, 2026

Our apologies to cowards out there who may not be thrilled about being compared to Tim Walz.

He does look pretty doughy.

I’ve seen this somewhere before…. pic.twitter.com/yyFxkWEZLp — Theus Cattius (@TheusCattius) January 5, 2026

Ok, that is perfect.

Tim Walz running away from issues. That tracks — Alicen 🇺🇸 (@Alicenmcg) January 5, 2026

That it does.

Quit the military to avoid deployment. Runs away from questions.



Once a coward always a coward — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 5, 2026

And to think, Democrats thought he was their answer for connecting to white men in America.

Let that sink in for a minute.

