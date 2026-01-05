And BOOM: BASED Marco Rubio Shuts the UN DOWN in His Comments About Venezuela and Maduro (Watch)

Pete Hegseth's Accountability Announcement About a 'Seditious Six' Dem Triggers Chuck Schu...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:57 AM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're not entirely sure when the Democrats, the Left, and mainstream media (same difference) decided America has to answer to the UN on all things, but here we are. Luckily, like most Americans, Marco Rubio doesn't GAF what the UN thinks or wants, and was more than happy to say so.

Here's Rubio dropping truth-bomb after truth-bomb. 

Watch:

I don't care what the UN says.

Love that.

Neither do we, bro.

Not to mention bloated, overreaching, and self-important.

We're honestly a little surprised Trump hasn't withdrawn the United States from the 'institution'. 

UN? Never heard of it.

Heh.

HAAAAAAAAA

Those are the swampiest of the swampy.

That's actually an excellent point. Sometimes you have to do what's right for your own country, whether other countries like it or not.

Yes, Rubio is THE BOMB.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS FOREIGN POLICY MARCO RUBIO UNITED NATIONS

