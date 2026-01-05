And BOOM: BASED Marco Rubio Shuts the UN DOWN in His Comments About Venezuela and Maduro (Watch)

We're not entirely sure when the Democrats, the Left, and mainstream media (same difference) decided America has to answer to the UN on all things, but here we are. Luckily, like most Americans, Marco Rubio doesn't GAF what the UN thinks or wants, and was more than happy to say so.

Advertisement

Here's Rubio dropping truth-bomb after truth-bomb.

Watch:

I don't care what the UN says.

Love that.

Neither do we, bro.

The UN is a predatory, self serving "Institution" that serves no purpose other than to continue it's own existence. It should be abandoned. — Steve (@StratOvan1969) January 5, 2026

Not to mention bloated, overreaching, and self-important.

We're honestly a little surprised Trump hasn't withdrawn the United States from the 'institution'.

That's very true...We don't acknowledge what the left-wing infested UN has to say anymore.



Signed

The America People — Ed J (@FlightBaron3) January 5, 2026

UN? Never heard of it.

Heh.

HAAAAAAAAA

I love and respect @marcorubio



Next step for the US should be to dismantle establishment run agencies and organisations like the UN, NATO, EU, WEF and WHO. That will really destroy the establishment once and of all.



pic.twitter.com/pz9Ek3wdIX — Pavvy G (@pavyg) January 5, 2026

Those are the swampiest of the swampy.

sometimes you need to prioritize national interests over international opinions — Crypto Daddy ֎ (@cryptodaaddy) January 5, 2026

That's actually an excellent point. Sometimes you have to do what's right for your own country, whether other countries like it or not.

He says the truth.

UN needs to be disbanded. pic.twitter.com/awMdx88EhC — XRPresso.io (@xrpresso_io) January 5, 2026

I've ALWAYS been a Mario fan. Felt he was a little too young when he ran years ago.



Trump team made a phenomenal choice in SOS for Marco.



I was right to be a fan, and not just a fair weather one.

He sure has come into his own.



The perfect blend of Sicilian (Cuban)… — GeeGii_23 (@olgloryandgrace) January 5, 2026

Yes, Rubio is THE BOMB.

============================================================

Related:

CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in Historic, Kick-BUTT Thread

WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans Celebrating -Vid

Jesus Enrique Rosas's SCATHING Open Letter About Maduro to DEMS, LIBS, and the WOKE MOB an EPIC Must Read

'ABSURD'! Marco Rubio OWNS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Back and Forth Over Trump's Maduro Raid (WATCH)

WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him Out for Being a Maduro Hypocrite

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!