Director of Somali Daycare Gives His Side in AP Interview

WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him Out for Being a Maduro Hypocrite

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If you thought the left's foreign policy flip-flops couldn't get any more embarrassing, think again. This Maduro situation has dumped them on their flat heads, in more ways than one.

Chris Murphy went on with CNN's Dana Bash earlier today to complain about the Trump administration and thump his chest about how Democrats are going to fight back and stop evil Trump from ... stopping a cruel dictator like Maduro.

The same Maduro that Democrats were complaining about Trump not doing enough about during his first term. Heck, the Biden administration itself put out a $25 million bounty on the guy, but since the president who went in and got him was Trump? NOW they don't like it.

We can't make this stuff up.

And even if we could, we wouldn't want to.

Then again, the look on Murphy's face when Dana Bash confronts him with his own Maduro flip-flop? That's gold, Jerry. GOLD!

Watch this:

Oopsie.

'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fall of Maduro
If Biden had been the president ballsy enough to go in and get Maduro, Murphy would be on the same show this morning talking about how brave it was, and how his party is defending democracy all around the world.

We were a little surprised as well. No joke.

Let's not give him any ideas.

It's true. Their ENTIRE platform, their complete agenda, is nothing but to stop Trump. 

Hate Trump. 

Fight Trump.

That's why he's got them defending drug cartels, Somali daycare fraud, open borders, illegals ... 

Well, him AND his new social media girlfriend, for whom he left his wife and kids. Yeah, they suck.

It really is quite the trick.

EXACTLY.

Ain't it great?

============================================================

