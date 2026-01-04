WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him Out for Being a Maduro Hypocrite

If you thought the left's foreign policy flip-flops couldn't get any more embarrassing, think again. This Maduro situation has dumped them on their flat heads, in more ways than one.

Chris Murphy went on with CNN's Dana Bash earlier today to complain about the Trump administration and thump his chest about how Democrats are going to fight back and stop evil Trump from ... stopping a cruel dictator like Maduro.

The same Maduro that Democrats were complaining about Trump not doing enough about during his first term. Heck, the Biden administration itself put out a $25 million bounty on the guy, but since the president who went in and got him was Trump? NOW they don't like it.

We can't make this stuff up.

And even if we could, we wouldn't want to.

Then again, the look on Murphy's face when Dana Bash confronts him with his own Maduro flip-flop? That's gold, Jerry. GOLD!

Watch this:

Democrat Chris Murphy - who opposed the successful raid to capture Maduro - gets confronted by CNN for previously calling for him to be outed.



CNN: "In 2019, you wrote an oped and you called for Maduro to be gone..." pic.twitter.com/zlHM4IVQ5O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2026

Oopsie.

he can’t help but to embarrass himself every time he’s on TV with his “fake outrage”. — CYNDI 💝🩷🤍♥️🍫 (@CYNDI_TX_) January 4, 2026

Hey @ChrisMurphyCT, I know you're a hypocrite, but you were okay when the Biden-Harris administration via the State Department offered $25,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of Maduro.



https://t.co/CVc1vsP4g7 — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) January 4, 2026

If Biden had been the president ballsy enough to go in and get Maduro, Murphy would be on the same show this morning talking about how brave it was, and how his party is defending democracy all around the world.

I can’t believe CNN called out one of their own. — ꧁ᙅᗩᒪIᖴOᖇᑎIᗩ-KIᗪ꧂ (@George90731) January 4, 2026

We were a little surprised as well. No joke.

Has he booked cocktails with Maduro yet? — LYBL (@truered23) January 4, 2026

Let's not give him any ideas.

The Democrat Party are dishonest fake actors who are nothing more than contrarians to Trump, and there is not legitimacy in that. — The Edison Zero (@EdisonZeroEvent) January 4, 2026

It's true. Their ENTIRE platform, their complete agenda, is nothing but to stop Trump.

Hate Trump.

Fight Trump.

That's why he's got them defending drug cartels, Somali daycare fraud, open borders, illegals ...

Murphy is probably one of the most vile humans in existence — Acid Tounge (@dfd176) January 4, 2026

Well, him AND his new social media girlfriend, for whom he left his wife and kids. Yeah, they suck.

It really is quite the trick.

😂 stupefied ! — CG (@cachibibi) January 4, 2026

EXACTLY.

Ain't it great?

