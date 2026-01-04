'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fall of Maduro

Spend any time on X after a significant event like the Trump administration going in and arresting Maduro, and you'll never, ever be bored. You might be annoyed, but that goes hand-in-hand when you're on social media these days.

From the predictable shrieking of the Left who hate everything and anything Trump does to hilarious takes mocking that shrieking, there is something for everyone. Unless, of course, you're a screechy, angry, broken person, then we suggest sticking to BlueSky. Or you know, Maduro himself.

Hey, we're thoughtful, what can we say? Some may even call us givers. Totally.

Caroline Di Russo put together a thread of some of her favorite takes ... and this right here is what we call comedy gold.

Take a look:

As I said earlier, regime change - in Venezuela or elsewhere - is a very serious and consequential thing.



No doubt.



But the satirical commentary following the fall of Maduro has been sensational. The irony. The sizzle. The absolute bangers.



Here are my faves so far. — Caroline Di Russo (@CaroDiRusso) January 4, 2026

Grab a snack, there are several posts here.

Where were the puppets?! Where was the basket-weaving?!

We see what he did here.

Heh.

Now, now, they were for it before they were against it. Or something.

Seriously.

Yeah, we'll stick with rugged individualism, thanks.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fair point. Hamas is the expert.

Won't someone please think of the naro-terrorist dictators?!

It's true. That's why it's funny.

Awkward.

*snort*

Ya' love to see it.

Anything to dunk on Trump, and we do mean ANYTHING.

Woof.

The nerve.

And now we're dead.

Let's not give them any ideas, k?

That'll teach him.

Note, there are several more posts to this thread; we encourage you to take a gander as they are all pretty good. We just snagged our favorites ...

