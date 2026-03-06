ABC News Earns Ratio of the Day for Effort to Turn Sinking of Iranian Warship Into Possible War Crime

Earlier this week Pete Hegseth said that a U.S. submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship. It was the first time America had sunk a ship with a torpedo since World War II.

The Defense Department also shared the footage:

🚨 BOOM! SecWar Pete Hegseth reveals that an Iranian warship got TORPEDOED by a US SUBMARINE



"It thought it was safe in international waters."



"It was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II."



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ImADpI1mp8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Department of War drops BAD*SS footage of a US submarine violently sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean via torpedo



The first sinking of an enemy ship by an American torpedo since World War 2 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/eHTHJt9Z6Y pic.twitter.com/vjQmFUDPvI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

ABC News was among media outlets who were on the effort to provide Dems with some possible talking points:

The sinking of an Iranian warship Tuesday by a U.S. submarine thousands of miles from the war zone in international waters raises questions about whether the attack was legal under the rules of war.



Read more: https://t.co/Igt6EkdCNR pic.twitter.com/5M5aSErxUN — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2026

These days it seems that the legacy media considers its job to be creating narrative fuel for Democrats while getting ratioed in the process.

It "raises questions" because "journalists" like ABC News want it to raise questions. If the country had a president with a "D" after their name it probably wouldn't raise those questions.

No, it doesn’t. Stop being performatively stupid. https://t.co/NQoU9pSnR1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 6, 2026

No it doesn’t. Democrats are lying.



There’s no international law against striking an enemy ship during an armed conflict whether is territorial waters or international waters. pic.twitter.com/3XkiveZUC1 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 6, 2026

Does Iran funding every terrorist group they possibly can to attack the west count as “legal under the rules of war”? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 6, 2026

What part of Iranian WARship is unclear to you, ABC? https://t.co/MKJdcAtghS — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 6, 2026

Hmmm, if ABC News ever hears what went down at Midway… I’m not sure they’ll be able to handle it. 😂 Sinking enemy ships is pretty much the point… https://t.co/qx37tWt3IP — Jon, No H 🇺🇸 (@jmt29609) March 6, 2026

One final question:

Who is raising questions about attacking a warship during a time of war? https://t.co/0IWk63OH6Z — Regs (@r3gulations) March 6, 2026

Democrats and their "journalist" allies, that's who.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, all while the Dems and media have meltdowns about it.

