ABC News Earns Ratio of the Day for Effort to Turn Sinking of Iranian Warship Into Possible War Crime

Doug P. | 8:30 PM on March 06, 2026
ImgFlip

Earlier this week Pete Hegseth said that a U.S. submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship. It was the first time America had sunk a ship with a torpedo since World War II. 

The Defense Department also shared the footage:

ABC News was among media outlets who were on the effort to provide Dems with some possible talking points: 

These days it seems that the legacy media considers its job to be creating narrative fuel for Democrats while getting ratioed in the process. 

It "raises questions" because "journalists" like ABC News want it to raise questions. If the country had a president with a "D" after their name it probably wouldn't raise those questions. 

One final question: 

Democrats and their "journalist" allies, that's who.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, all while the Dems and media have meltdowns about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world.

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

