BOOM! Quiet Death: Pete Hegseth Reveals US Sub Torpedoed Iranian Warship – Epic Footage Shows It All

Pete Hegseth announced an Iranian Naval Ship was taken down by an American submarine (the first time since World War 2) and now there is footage. This is must see stuff.

🚨 BOOM! SecWar Pete Hegseth reveals that an Iranian warship got TORPEDOED by a US SUBMARINE



"It thought it was safe in international waters."



"It was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II."



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ImADpI1mp8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Department of War drops BAD*SS footage of a US submarine violently sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean via torpedo



The first sinking of an enemy ship by an American torpedo since World War 2 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/eHTHJt9Z6Y pic.twitter.com/vjQmFUDPvI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

That's a pretty stark reminder of what America is capable of.

I was just going to say, WOW, this looks EXACTLY like the many WW2 films of a sub torpedo hitting a large surface ship.



Incredible. https://t.co/kxHdTqp6fH — Jeff Bernard ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JeffBernard1) March 4, 2026

A US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka. It was one of the most modern ships in the Iranian navy. It had around 180 sailors on board, 32 of whom have been rescued so far. https://t.co/In8V4pelky — Grey Marble (@hans_K48) March 4, 2026

The key word is 'was'.

Torpedos are amazing. They are designed to break the back (keel) of the ship. https://t.co/XzXs7vhnIP — Larry Golden (@goldenforidaho) March 4, 2026

It seems to have worked as designed.

First torpedo since WWII is an insane statistic.



Iranian regime, you done messed up. FAFO! https://t.co/34fhxcWPBh — Ipurgepeople (@ShadesInfluence) March 4, 2026

President Trump and this era of America was not the one to mess with.

Damn that IS impressive as hell. It looked like the torpedo blew off a 3rd of the ship instantly. We can’t let up until every person that was part of the Iranian dictators regime have been found and exterminated. If we leave any alive they will continue the terror! https://t.co/SyrsbuaGv7 — USA Patriot!🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Baserunner237) March 4, 2026

It's just amazing how that torpedo lifted a warship literally out of the water. 🤯💥🚢



We are the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA pic.twitter.com/jLHAy3HoSc — Grumpy ☄️ (@grumpy86usa) March 4, 2026

I bet seeing that torpedo heading your way in the water gives u a sinking feeling🫤 — 👮‍♂️The Badged Patriot👮‍♂️ (@BadgedPatriot) March 4, 2026

Literally!

A historic moment for maritime security. A clear demonstration of naval superiority and the commitment to maintaining order in international waters. 🇺🇸 — KoreaBrief (@KoreaBrief) March 4, 2026

When America is strong, the rest of the world remains in line.

BOOM! Mk-48 torpedo does its job. First enemy ship sunk by US sub torpedo since '45. Hegseth: "Quiet death." Iran learning the hard way. 🇺🇸🫡 — STEKID (@emekastephen203) March 4, 2026

What's left of the Iranian navy pic.twitter.com/svSpIta7tq — Tina B 🇺🇲🇩🇰🇳🇴 (@tina92272) March 4, 2026

That's a shame.

