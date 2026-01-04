Read This TWICE: MN Dept. of Children 'Clears' Fraudulent Somali Daycares, There's Just One BIG Problem

In what can only be described as peak government gaslighting, NBC News says Minnesota's Department of Children, Youth, and Families has 'cleared' several child care centers of fraud allegations, insisting they're 'operating as they should' despite mountains of evidence suggesting otherwise.

Sure.

We totes believe them - we'll just have to ignore the ghost kids and boarded-up buildings raking in taxpayer cash to outright racial discrimination in applications.

Sure. Again.

Check this out from NBC News.

Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families said that investigators have found child care centers at the center of recent fraud allegations were operating as they should. https://t.co/AuKaZZ2b6s — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2026

From NBC News:

The department said it has ongoing investigations into four of the centers, and 55 investigations into providers that receive funding from the Child Care Assistance Program, which it oversees. Following Shirley’s video, which gained traction in right-wing circles, the federal Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it was freezing all federal child care payments to Minnesota. The nine centers in the video received a total of $17.4 million in CCAP funding in the 2025 fiscal year, the department said. One of the centers has been closed since 2022, it said.

Why is one of the centers that's been closed for nearly four years now getting any money?

Did the daycares know they were coming? We're willing to bet they did, and c'mon, we've already seen what the people who run these daycares do when they think people are looking. Heck, the one that supposedly closed last year, Quality 'Learing' Center, magically had a bunch of kids show up the morning after they were exposed.

And why is NBC dumb enough to actually believe this? Only gaining traction in right-wing circles?

We are truly living through one of the dumbest points in our history.

Seriously.

Here is one licensed and being paid for 91 children and adults. but it is boarded up. So THAT is what you call "operating as expected?" pic.twitter.com/5VTQd3txCl — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) January 3, 2026

The media is trash. 🗑 — Lady Stevie Renee ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) January 4, 2026

In other news, water is still wet.

Your reporters are really bad at this pic.twitter.com/UqZpsqGORb — Rain🦚 (@Sunshin21176498) January 4, 2026

But the state government says it's AOK and that's enough for NBC News.

That’s a wild headline that doesn’t match what was written in the article. — Keebler (@keebler45) January 4, 2026

Because they know their readers will look at the headline and run with it. That's the point.

Oh well then, move along, nothing to see here. You’re horrible. — Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) January 3, 2026

They really are.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

