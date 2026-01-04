Read This TWICE: MN Dept. of Children 'Clears' Fraudulent Somali Daycares, There's Just One BIG Problem

BOOM! Venezuelan Journo Straight-Up NUKES Mouth-Breathers Defending Maduro Because They Ha...
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on January 04, 2026
In what can only be described as peak government gaslighting, NBC News says Minnesota's Department of Children, Youth, and Families has 'cleared' several child care centers of fraud allegations, insisting they're 'operating as they should' despite mountains of evidence suggesting otherwise.

Sure.

We totes believe them - we'll just have to ignore the ghost kids and boarded-up buildings raking in taxpayer cash to outright racial discrimination in applications.

Sure. Again.

Check this out from NBC News.

From NBC News:

The department said it has ongoing investigations into four of the centers, and 55 investigations into providers that receive funding from the Child Care Assistance Program, which it oversees.

Following Shirley’s video, which gained traction in right-wing circles, the federal Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it was freezing all federal child care payments to Minnesota.

The nine centers in the video received a total of $17.4 million in CCAP funding in the 2025 fiscal year, the department said. One of the centers has been closed since 2022, it said.

Why is one of the centers that's been closed for nearly four years now getting any money? 

Did the daycares know they were coming? We're willing to bet they did, and c'mon, we've already seen what the people who run these daycares do when they think people are looking. Heck, the one that supposedly closed last year, Quality 'Learing' Center, magically had a bunch of kids show up the morning after they were exposed.

And why is NBC dumb enough to actually believe this? Only gaining traction in right-wing circles?

We are truly living through one of the dumbest points in our history.

Seriously.

In other news, water is still wet.

But the state government says it's AOK and that's enough for NBC News.

Because they know their readers will look at the headline and run with it. That's the point.

They really are.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

