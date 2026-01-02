BOOM: Iconic Meme Torches Zohran Mamdani's 'Warm Collectivists' Push for the COMMUNIST Ploy It REALLY Is

It's always fascinating when Communists try to make their dangerous, restrictive, horrific platform sound warm and fuzzy. For example, like Zohran Mamdani pushing for warm collectivism ...

Advertisement

Sounds all lovey-dovey, right?

Makes you feel like you'll be wrapped up in a cocoon of love and warmth and community when, in reality, it sucks.

So much.

Communism sucks.

If it didn't, they wouldn't have to work so hard to sell it. And now, jagoffs in New York City will get to live with it since they elected a Communist for their mayor.

Federalist's Margot Cleveland dropped a mic-worthy meme flipping the iconic Tiananmen Square Tank Man photo to expose so-called 'warm collectivists' as nothing more than armored authoritarians ready to crush any rugged individualist who dares stand in their way—proving once again that socialism's 'warmth' comes with a side of state-sponsored tyranny.

And THERE it is.

Rugged individualism versus warm collectivism.

Most people still haven't seen the zoomed out angle.



That guy's courage was the stuff of legend. pic.twitter.com/nhXeaZdbK0 — Nate (@ThePiperPie) January 2, 2026

Watching people vote for the same ideology as the regime behind those tanks ... IN AMERICA? We may never stop throwing up.

NYC is gonna be lit! pic.twitter.com/St1tBYRSr0 — Robert Marchese (@bob123m) January 2, 2026

Their breadlines will be FABULOUS!

Mamdani and his acolytes would happily man the tanks. — Roger Ball (@RogerBall_OK) January 2, 2026

While insisting it's for the greater good.

"Tank man.

Be this guy. — Topo Gigio (@TopoGigio1925) January 2, 2026

Always be the guy standing in front of the tanks ... always.

This is the best take on that quote that I've seen yet. Well done, @ProfMJCleveland https://t.co/VIdxdEXagf — Iam Swoboda (@iamswoboda) January 2, 2026

As we watched Mamdani's speech, we couldn't help but notice there was no American flag behind him. His fans keep pointing out that there was an American flag off to the side (one doorknob even said it was better this way because then it's not a political prop), but none of this felt like it was taking place in America. Even New York City, which has been very blue for decades now... this was too much for even them.

When you look at the election and realize the people who voted for Mamdani are transplants who haven't lived in the city very long, this gets even scarier, especially when you take into account what is happening in Minnesota and Washington with the Somali daycares. America is a welcoming place. One of our greatest strengths has always been that we are a melting pot..., but somewhere along the line, Democratic voters stopped trying to melt into one pot. That's the key. If you come to our country, you should want to be an American. If you want to be a Somali or a Communist, there are countries out there for you already.

Advertisement

Woof, that was serious for a Twitchy post. Quick, someone make a fart joke.

============================================================

Related:

MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali Fraud Ring in Minnesota

Call to Activism's Claim About Jack Smith Footage Proves NOBODY Grifts Better Than Our Pals on the Left

PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)

Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge ICE With Kidnapping

Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism' REALLY Means

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.