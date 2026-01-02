BOOM: Iconic Meme Torches Zohran Mamdani's 'Warm Collectivists' Push for the COMMUNIST Ploy It REALLY Is

MTV Was the Channel That Raised a Generation - Until the Music Stopped
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on January 02, 2026
Meme

It's always fascinating when Communists try to make their dangerous, restrictive, horrific platform sound warm and fuzzy. For example, like Zohran Mamdani pushing for warm collectivism ...

Sounds all lovey-dovey, right? 

Makes you feel like you'll be wrapped up in a cocoon of love and warmth and community when, in reality, it sucks.

So much. 

Communism sucks.

If it didn't, they wouldn't have to work so hard to sell it. And now, jagoffs in New York City will get to live with it since they elected a Communist for their mayor.

Federalist's Margot Cleveland dropped a mic-worthy meme flipping the iconic Tiananmen Square Tank Man photo to expose so-called 'warm collectivists' as nothing more than armored authoritarians ready to crush any rugged individualist who dares stand in their way—proving once again that socialism's 'warmth' comes with a side of state-sponsored tyranny.

And THERE it is.

Rugged individualism versus warm collectivism.

Watching people vote for the same ideology as the regime behind those tanks ... IN AMERICA? We may never stop throwing up.

Their breadlines will be FABULOUS!

While insisting it's for the greater good.

Always be the guy standing in front of the tanks ... always.

As we watched Mamdani's speech, we couldn't help but notice there was no American flag behind him. His fans keep pointing out that there was an American flag off to the side (one doorknob even said it was better this way because then it's not a political prop), but none of this felt like it was taking place in America. Even New York City, which has been very blue for decades now... this was too much for even them.

When you look at the election and realize the people who voted for Mamdani are transplants who haven't lived in the city very long, this gets even scarier, especially when you take into account what is happening in Minnesota and Washington with the Somali daycares. America is a welcoming place. One of our greatest strengths has always been that we are a melting pot..., but somewhere along the line, Democratic voters stopped trying to melt into one pot. That's the key. If you come to our country, you should want to be an American. If you want to be a Somali or a Communist, there are countries out there for you already.

Woof, that was serious for a Twitchy post. Quick, someone make a fart joke.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

MINNESOTA

