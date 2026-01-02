Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge ICE With Kidnapping

Eric Swalwell wants to run for governor of California.

Heh. Sorry, but that JUST cracks us up.

Remember when he tried to run for president and had to drop out because nobody, and we mean NOBODY, supported him? There were those silly, sad little videos of him running and telling people to spend their snack money on his campaign?

Yeah, he's awful.

Even for California, which says SO MUCH.

Welp, one of his big promises if elected governor is that he will charge ICE agents with kidnapping and assault AND take away their driver's licenses.

No, really. Watch:

Eric Swalwell says if he is elected governor of California, he will make sure federal agents are charged with "kidnapping" and "assault" and will take away their driver's licenses. pic.twitter.com/T58GZT74MR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 31, 2025

Except, of course, he can do none of those things.

Either he's too stupid to know better, or he hopes those 12 people at a gas station outside Livermore, CA, who still like him are too dumb to know better.

Mike Davis with the takedown:

Dear @EricSwalwell:



Do you understand you will go to federal prison for a long time if you attempt to arrest federal immigration officials in the line of duty?



Do you understand you will get law enforcement killed?



Are you really this stupid?



Or just play this stupid on TV? https://t.co/4KX9LHZ3Ph — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 2, 2026

Yes, yes, he really is this stupid.

Glad we could clear that up for Davis.

Harmeet K. Dhillon jumped into the fray as well:

What’s even dumber about this is that Swalwell has a law degree and he even once made a living as a prosecutor. He knows about federal supremacy and that it is not possible for a state prosecutor to do any of the things he is promising. Oh and he won’t ever be governor, either. https://t.co/I1HADdjEMq — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) January 2, 2026

What she said.

Hey @RepSwalwell you either 1. Dont know you wouldnt have the authority to do this or 2. *Dont* know you wouldn't have the authority to do this. Either is a disqualifier for you taking on the role 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 2, 2026

The guy is just a giant weenie. We said what we said.

Eric Swalwell if a f-cking moron. He should read the Constitution. The Supremacy Clause is ready for his bull💩. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 31, 2025

Someone might want to draw pictures for him. Just sayin'.

But he’s okay with illegal migrants having driver’s licenses and killing Americans? — VLS-FL (@VLSFlorida) January 2, 2026

Hey, now. Swalwell knows who his voters are. Ahem.

This idiot is even dumber than Tim Walz — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) December 31, 2025

Oof. And yet, accurate.









