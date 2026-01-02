Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's...
Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge ICE With Kidnapping

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on January 02, 2026
Twitchy

Eric Swalwell wants to run for governor of California.

Heh. Sorry, but that JUST cracks us up.

Remember when he tried to run for president and had to drop out because nobody, and we mean NOBODY, supported him? There were those silly, sad little videos of him running and telling people to spend their snack money on his campaign?

Advertisement

Yeah, he's awful.

Even for California, which says SO MUCH.

Welp, one of his big promises if elected governor is that he will charge ICE agents with kidnapping and assault AND take away their driver's licenses.

No, really. Watch:

Except, of course, he can do none of those things.

Either he's too stupid to know better, or he hopes those 12 people at a gas station outside Livermore, CA, who still like him are too dumb to know better.

Mike Davis with the takedown:

Yes, yes, he really is this stupid.

Glad we could clear that up for Davis.

Harmeet K. Dhillon jumped into the fray as well:

PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)
Sam J.
What she said.

The guy is just a giant weenie. We said what we said.

Someone might want to draw pictures for him. Just sayin'.

Hey, now. Swalwell knows who his voters are. Ahem.

Oof. And yet, accurate.



