Jack Smith (Yes, THAT Jack Smith) Just EVISCERATED Nancy Pelosi's J6 Committee (Especially Liz Cheney)

Remember Cassidy Hutchinson, the January 6 Committee's darling 'star witness' whose breathless tales of Trump allegedly hulking out and lunging at Secret Service agents in a fit of rage dominated headlines and fueled endless anti-Trump hysteria? It was red meat for the haters for months (maybe years).

Honestly, there are probably still mouth-breathers out there talking about how Hulk Trump lifted The Beast onto his shoulders and then hurled it at the innocent Capitol Police just trying to protect the people inside.

Yeah, that's it.

Welp, hold onto your proverbial tinfoil hats, because former Special Counsel Jack Smith just shredded her credibility to bits in a congressional deposition, calling her testimony 'unreliable,' 'unsupported,' and nothing more than 'second or even thirdhand' hearsay unfit for any courtroom. Now, we are hardly experts, but this doesn't sound good for Hutchinson.

Or Liz Cheney, who hyped Hutchinson up and acted like she was this super BRAVE witness doing her part to defend democracy, for that matter.

In his deposition before Congress, former special counsel Jack Smith dismissed Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony as unreliable, unsupported, and unusable in any trial. Smith appears to have finally presented a conclusive indictment . . . of the J6 Committee. https://t.co/3VBXCwchKd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 2, 2026

It was one giant ABC production put on by Nancy Pelosi and her hand-picked committee of people who stand for NOTHING.

Like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who Pelosi put on the committee so she could claim it was 'bipartisan'.

It was all really gross and shameful, but if you're here reading Twitchy, you already know that.

...Like so many other debunked viral stories, the media seemed to just shrug and move on after the testimony. After playing up the account in wall-to-wall coverage and cover pages, the press has again moved on with little self-awareness or circumspection. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 2, 2026

The media shrugged because this was the story they WANTED.

Wait, so you’re telling me the story of 74 year old Donald Trump choking out a much younger secret service agent while at the same time commandeering the limo he was riding in from another much younger secret service agent, while in the back seat of said limo, was false? https://t.co/6Hz0Yhvb5Y — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) January 2, 2026

RIGHT?! Her stories were so convincing and accurate. Heck, just ask Liz Cheney.

HAAAAAAAA. Hey, this is as believable as anything else Hutchinson said.

"Smith appears to have finally presented a conclusive indictment . . . of the J6 Committee."



Is this one of the reasons why the Democrats destroyed the J6 committee's "evidence"? — Theia (@Theia_Seeks) January 2, 2026

It's too late, J6's have already been punished physically and financially, some with their lives. Testimony, a hearing or deposition will never change that.

Jail- guilty politicians need to go to jail. — KrisGrady (@KrissyGradyR) January 2, 2026

A lot of people need to go to jail ...

