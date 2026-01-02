THIS! NYT Best Selling Author Takes NPR's Front Page Smearing Nick Shirley APART...
Jack Smith (Yes, THAT Jack Smith) Just EVISCERATED Nancy Pelosi's J6 Committee (Especially Liz Cheney)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on January 02, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Remember Cassidy Hutchinson, the January 6 Committee's darling 'star witness' whose breathless tales of Trump allegedly hulking out and lunging at Secret Service agents in a fit of rage dominated headlines and fueled endless anti-Trump hysteria? It was red meat for the haters for months (maybe years).

Honestly, there are probably still mouth-breathers out there talking about how Hulk Trump lifted The Beast onto his shoulders and then hurled it at the innocent Capitol Police just trying to protect the people inside.

Yeah, that's it.

Welp, hold onto your proverbial tinfoil hats, because former Special Counsel Jack Smith just shredded her credibility to bits in a congressional deposition, calling her testimony 'unreliable,' 'unsupported,' and nothing more than 'second or even thirdhand' hearsay unfit for any courtroom. Now, we are hardly experts, but this doesn't sound good for Hutchinson.

Or Liz Cheney, who hyped Hutchinson up and acted like she was this super BRAVE witness doing her part to defend democracy, for that matter.

It was one giant ABC production put on by Nancy Pelosi and her hand-picked committee of people who stand for NOTHING.

Like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who Pelosi put on the committee so she could claim it was 'bipartisan'. 

It was all really gross and shameful, but if you're here reading Twitchy, you already know that.

The media shrugged because this was the story they WANTED.

RIGHT?! Her stories were so convincing and accurate. Heck, just ask Liz Cheney.

HAAAAAAAA. Hey, this is as believable as anything else Hutchinson said.

A lot of people need to go to jail ...

