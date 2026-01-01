Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and TOTES Legit and LOL (Watch)

BOOMITY! Harmeet K. Dhillon BODIES Washington AG Who Straight-Up Threatened Peeps Investig...
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on January 01, 2026
In a most embarrassing and humiliating (not to mention hilarious) sequel to the Somali daycare fraud farce that is the Quality 'Learing' Center, Nick Sortor shared an update that made us hee and haw. Heck, we may have heehawed all in one.

What a disaster this place is.

And to think, the state of Minnesota is somehow dumber than they are. THINK about that for a minute.

Apparently, at some point in the last few days after the video went viral, a bumbling crew of over 10 Somali men frittered away 14 hours failing to peel off window stickers before slapping on a printer-paper fix like a bad kindergarten craft project - proving once again that the grifters allegedly bilking taxpayers can't even spell their way out of scrutiny.

Oh, and you'll notice the fancy new 'Now Open' flag out in front as well.

You know, because they were open, then they closed, then they were open again. We're not sure if this is the daycare that was robbed from THE INSIDE, but holy Hell, this whole thing has been a disaster that we'd laugh at if they hadn't allegedly stolen billions from all of us.

Look at this:

Guess we finally know how a dipwad of epic proportions like Tim Walz could get elected as governor; people this dumb always seem to vote for dumber politicians. Like clockwork.

Heck, look at what's happened in Virginia.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good point. What's with the wimpy flag? Surely they could invest in some flashing lights or something.

Yes, we're all 'learing' a lot.

Exactly.

