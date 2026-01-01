Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and TOTES Legit and LOL (Watch)

In a most embarrassing and humiliating (not to mention hilarious) sequel to the Somali daycare fraud farce that is the Quality 'Learing' Center, Nick Sortor shared an update that made us hee and haw. Heck, we may have heehawed all in one.

What a disaster this place is.

And to think, the state of Minnesota is somehow dumber than they are. THINK about that for a minute.

Apparently, at some point in the last few days after the video went viral, a bumbling crew of over 10 Somali men frittered away 14 hours failing to peel off window stickers before slapping on a printer-paper fix like a bad kindergarten craft project - proving once again that the grifters allegedly bilking taxpayers can't even spell their way out of scrutiny.

Oh, and you'll notice the fancy new 'Now Open' flag out in front as well.

You know, because they were open, then they closed, then they were open again. We're not sure if this is the daycare that was robbed from THE INSIDE, but holy Hell, this whole thing has been a disaster that we'd laugh at if they hadn't allegedly stolen billions from all of us.

Look at this:

🚨 UPDATE: After 14 hours, the crew of 10+ Somali men at the Quality Learing Center GAVE UP trying to figure out how to remove stickers off a window, so they made their address spelling correction using PRINTER PAPER 🤣



Safe to say they never leared how to do that in school. https://t.co/4Cs2ljfAuF pic.twitter.com/gezzfDOSyT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2025

Guess we finally know how a dipwad of epic proportions like Tim Walz could get elected as governor; people this dumb always seem to vote for dumber politicians. Like clockwork.

Heck, look at what's happened in Virginia.

Welp, the Quality Learing Center crew saw my post almost instantly and decided to come outside in a show of force 😂



I tried to call them for comment prior to posting, but unfortunately, their phone number didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/eamL5GnKVG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You just can’t make this stuff up! 🤣 — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) December 31, 2025

🤔 “NOW OPEN?” I thought they said it always was open? LOL

They are really living upto that 70 IQ moniker. No way they coordinated all this theft WITHOUT HELP. pic.twitter.com/zaQdTjmpVk — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 31, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



Incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 31, 2025

With all that cash, you would think they could do better..🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yJCrYUOqp8 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 31, 2025

Good point. What's with the wimpy flag? Surely they could invest in some flashing lights or something.

I’m learing so much from you, Nick. You always provide high quality content. — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) December 31, 2025

Yes, we're all 'learing' a lot.

Exactly.

