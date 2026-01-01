Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and...
TOOL BAG Aaron Rupar TROUNCED for Deliberately Cropping Charity Context From Auction to Smear Trump

Sam J. | 9:45 AM on January 01, 2026
In yet another laughable, embarrassing, annoying, HUMILIATING swing and miss from the anti-Trump brigade, liberal clip-chopper Aaron Rupar dropped a deceptively edited video on X of Trump kicking off a New Year's Eve auction at Mar-a-Lago by bidding $100,000 on a stunning painting.

Deliberately snipping out the context, of course.

Otherwise, his mouth-breathing, slobbering fans wouldn't get the anti-Trump red meat they so DESPERATELY crave.

Here's the context Rupar left out: the painting was auctioned off for a charity drive, with proceeds split between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for kids battling cancer and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Department. 

Yeah, we made the same face.

Shame on Rupar.

More deets on the auction:

What a miserable way to live, looking for the bad in every situation, even where none exists, so that you can dunk on and attack Trump. We've said this once, and we'll likely say it a million more times; mouth-breathers who hate Trump spend way more time obsessing over and writing about him than even his most devoted fans.

Our apologies to other lying slimeballs out there for being compared to Aaron Rupar.

Trump has got Leftists defending fraud, drug cartels, illegals, mentally ill men in dresses ... and now they're attacking a children's cancer charity. What a bunch of unhinged dipwads.

Aaron is dedicated to his hatred, we will give him that.

Oooh, good point. What happened to Hunter's art after his daddy left office? Hrm.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

