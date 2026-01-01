TOOL BAG Aaron Rupar TROUNCED for Deliberately Cropping Charity Context From Auction to Smear Trump

In yet another laughable, embarrassing, annoying, HUMILIATING swing and miss from the anti-Trump brigade, liberal clip-chopper Aaron Rupar dropped a deceptively edited video on X of Trump kicking off a New Year's Eve auction at Mar-a-Lago by bidding $100,000 on a stunning painting.

Deliberately snipping out the context, of course.

Otherwise, his mouth-breathing, slobbering fans wouldn't get the anti-Trump red meat they so DESPERATELY crave.

Trump, celebrating New Year's at Mar-a-Lago, bids $100,000 for a painting pic.twitter.com/KLqNK5gvRk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026

Here's the context Rupar left out: the painting was auctioned off for a charity drive, with proceeds split between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for kids battling cancer and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Department.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Shame on Rupar.

More deets on the auction:

President Trump auctioned a painting of Jesus Christ.



The bid started at $100,000.



Sold for $2.75M



- 50% goes to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

- 50% goes to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Department.



And the left are furious 😂 pic.twitter.com/NkGiWyyvN0 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 1, 2026

What a miserable way to live, looking for the bad in every situation, even where none exists, so that you can dunk on and attack Trump. We've said this once, and we'll likely say it a million more times; mouth-breathers who hate Trump spend way more time obsessing over and writing about him than even his most devoted fans.

For charity.



Love how you left that part out.



He is raising money for kids with cancer.



Tell the truth!!!! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 1, 2026

Wow. Being angry at our president for raising money to donate to sick children. You are a lying slimeball! — Erin (@grlrocker0) January 1, 2026

Our apologies to other lying slimeballs out there for being compared to Aaron Rupar.

And you object to raising money for children with cancer? That's a new level of derangement. Congratulations. — Nina of 8 (@Ninaof06) January 1, 2026

Trump has got Leftists defending fraud, drug cartels, illegals, mentally ill men in dresses ... and now they're attacking a children's cancer charity. What a bunch of unhinged dipwads.

You’ve reached the level where you’re mad that Trump raised money for a Children’s Hospital… — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) January 1, 2026

Aaron is dedicated to his hatred, we will give him that.

Remind me again which charity Hunter Biden's $500,000 paintings supported.



Was it St. Jude's Children's Hospital like the charity art auction Trump hosted? pic.twitter.com/KgEQ19WaTy — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) January 1, 2026

Oooh, good point. What happened to Hunter's art after his daddy left office? Hrm.

For St. Jude. How dare he try to help kids with cancer! What a monster. — AmErican (@Flipper628) January 1, 2026

Starting bid for charity was $100,000. The painting sold for $2.75 million, half of which went to St. Jude’s and the other half to the local Florida sheriff’s office. The painting is by Vanessa Horabuena. — Ash Schmidt (@AshleyS1204) January 1, 2026

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!