Scott Jennings Absolutely EXPLODES on Lefty After She Compares Israel to Russia Invading Ukraine (Watch)

Every once in a while, we cover a post or a video/clip that doesn't need much explanation from us ... or anyone, for that matter. Some posts are just that good (or awful, stupid, funny, viral, etc.)

This clip of Scott Jennings going straight-up SAVAGE on Lefty Emma Vigeland after she claimed Israel invaded Gaza just like Russia invaded Ukraine is one of those posts.

We made the same face you are right now.

Yeah, that was really stupid ... watch this:

WOW: @ScottJenningsKY absolutely explodes on liberal Emma Vigeland after she claims Israel invaded Gaza just like Russia invaded Ukraine...



"We have to debate this, Abby. Oh, we don't have time for the anti-Israel propaganda?"



"Unbelievable. October the 7th was fine? Yeah,… pic.twitter.com/vK6OtmDtGF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 30, 2025

Post continues:

... unbelievable." "Oh well, we let it unspool for two minutes. But sure. I mean, honestly, I don't understand. Israel is our ally. Not a single word in your speech for the atrocities that were committed on October the 7th. Not a single word. Not a single word for the idea that Israel has every right to defend itself. Not a single word for the fact that Hamas right now is killing people inside of Gaza -- their own people. You seem to lay it all at the feet of Israel. Israel, democratic ally, and your own country, and you have no negative word for the terrorists who raped and murdered and kidnaped zero." "None, none. And you still don't. You still don't!"

And boom goes the dynamite.

We hardly blame him for being angry. Honestly, that he continues to be on with Abby Phillip is insane, unless of course he likes making stupid people cry. Gosh, you know, when we put it that way, it makes sense that he's there.

THANK GOD HE'S THERE.

Heh.

Emma just wanted to be ON TV..she reveals herself with that smile. She’s thrives on gaslighting and acting like an operative — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 30, 2025

My man. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 30, 2025

All of the fist-bumps.

So many fist-bumps.

"There are lies and there are anti-truths"



She is a disgusting human. She KNOWS all of what happened and still lies for her own gain. — Ron Tucker (@FearIsALiar60) December 30, 2025

A lie is a lie is a lie, lady.

She’s plain disgusting. Virtue signaling. She would never step a foot in Gaza and yet has the audacity to criticize Israel for hunting Hamas murderers — Rani G (@ranig) December 30, 2025

She wouldn't step in Ukraine either ...

Is it just us, or does she look like she constantly smells a fart? Hey, it's not personal; that's how many Leftist women look.

Oh, and if you need a reminder about who this harpy is:

Yeah, she sucks.

