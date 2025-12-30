Scott Jennings Absolutely EXPLODES on Lefty After She Compares Israel to Russia Invading Ukraine (Watch)

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on December 30, 2025
Meme

Every once in a while, we cover a post or a video/clip that doesn't need much explanation from us ... or anyone, for that matter. Some posts are just that good (or awful, stupid, funny, viral, etc.)

This clip of Scott Jennings going straight-up SAVAGE on Lefty Emma Vigeland after she claimed Israel invaded Gaza just like Russia invaded Ukraine is one of those posts.

We made the same face you are right now. 

Yeah, that was really stupid ... watch this:

Post continues:

... unbelievable."

"Oh well, we let it unspool for two minutes. But sure. I mean, honestly, I don't understand. Israel is our ally. Not a single word in your speech for the atrocities that were committed on October the 7th. Not a single word. Not a single word for the idea that Israel has every right to defend itself. Not a single word for the fact that Hamas right now is killing people inside of Gaza -- their own people. You seem to lay it all at the feet of Israel. Israel, democratic ally, and your own country, and you have no negative word for the terrorists who raped and murdered and kidnaped zero."

"None, none. And you still don't. You still don't!"

And boom goes the dynamite.

We hardly blame him for being angry. Honestly, that he continues to be on with Abby Phillip is insane, unless of course he likes making stupid people cry. Gosh, you know, when we put it that way, it makes sense that he's there.

THANK GOD HE'S THERE.

Heh.

All of the fist-bumps.

So many fist-bumps.

A lie is a lie is a lie, lady.

She wouldn't step in Ukraine either ... 

Is it just us, or does she look like she constantly smells a fart? Hey, it's not personal; that's how many Leftist women look.

Oh, and if you need a reminder about who this harpy is:

Yeah, she sucks.

