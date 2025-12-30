Think Josh Gerstein Was REKT for His SYG Post Before? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Cue Mollie Hemingway)

As Twitchy readers know, POLITICO's Josh Gerstein said something immeasurably stupid about a Stand Your Ground law and Somali fraud. Basically, he implied that Somalis could very well shoot amateurs investigating fraud in Minnesota.

No, really.

On the off chance you have a life and missed the post:

At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) December 30, 2025

It has been SERIOUSLY Community Noted; honestly, we're shocked he's left it up. Though he likely knows if he deletes it, things will only get worse for him.

And speaking of things getting worse for him, Mollie Hemingway chimed in...

1) Stand Your Ground does not permit the murder of door knockers

2) MN is not a SYG state

3) in no world should Somali fraudsters be encouraged to murder taxpaying US citizens for doing the journalism well-funded reporters refuse to do https://t.co/VOHWNcmD84 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 30, 2025

Dropped him not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES.

Others, including Dana Loesch, wrecked the guy as well:

This isn’t even remotely how stand your ground works and it’s abhorrent and irresponsible that you promote otherwise in your role.

People like you demonize firearm owners while recklessly encouraging people to randomly shoot others for knocking on a door. Unreal. https://t.co/X9ga7BFjHu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2025

Understand that American journalists would just watch and smile as balloon-headed animals slaughter your entire family and steal your inheritance.



That’s how much kinship they feel with them. And how much hatred they have for you. https://t.co/eSOkQ7qXJC — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2025

He has no idea what a stand your ground law actually means. https://t.co/5PPTxq4Gd6 — Rob from Jersey (@NewJersey_Rob) December 30, 2025

Clearly.

“Josh Gerstein just posted the stupidest thing on X today.” https://t.co/teefaEYseJ pic.twitter.com/v3FGSzN41f — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) December 30, 2025

No big deal, just a Politico reporter advocating violence against someone attempting journalism. https://t.co/qL8NDN6sI6 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 30, 2025

Politico’s legal affairs reporter all buts calls for Somalis to shoot and murder anyone who knocks on the doors of their businesses. This clown clearly has no idea what stand-you-ground laws are or what states they apply to (hint: Minnesota is a duty-to-retreat state, not a… https://t.co/pQjF96O5s2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 30, 2025

He's dead, Jim. DEAD!

