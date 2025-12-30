Think Josh Gerstein Was REKT for His SYG Post Before? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Cue Mollie Hemingway)

As Twitchy readers know, POLITICO's Josh Gerstein said something immeasurably stupid about a Stand Your Ground law and Somali fraud. Basically, he implied that Somalis could very well shoot amateurs investigating fraud in Minnesota.
No, really.
On the off chance you have a life and missed the post:
At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) December 30, 2025
It has been SERIOUSLY Community Noted; honestly, we're shocked he's left it up. Though he likely knows if he deletes it, things will only get worse for him.
And speaking of things getting worse for him, Mollie Hemingway chimed in...
1) Stand Your Ground does not permit the murder of door knockers— Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 30, 2025
2) MN is not a SYG state
3) in no world should Somali fraudsters be encouraged to murder taxpaying US citizens for doing the journalism well-funded reporters refuse to do https://t.co/VOHWNcmD84
Dropped him not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES.
Others, including Dana Loesch, wrecked the guy as well:
This isn’t even remotely how stand your ground works and it’s abhorrent and irresponsible that you promote otherwise in your role.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2025
People like you demonize firearm owners while recklessly encouraging people to randomly shoot others for knocking on a door. Unreal. https://t.co/X9ga7BFjHu
Understand that American journalists would just watch and smile as balloon-headed animals slaughter your entire family and steal your inheritance.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2025
That’s how much kinship they feel with them. And how much hatred they have for you. https://t.co/eSOkQ7qXJC
He has no idea what a stand your ground law actually means. https://t.co/5PPTxq4Gd6— Rob from Jersey (@NewJersey_Rob) December 30, 2025
Clearly.
https://t.co/4Zj2Zz6gqH pic.twitter.com/KpP3KLQ6jx— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 30, 2025
“Josh Gerstein just posted the stupidest thing on X today.” https://t.co/teefaEYseJ pic.twitter.com/v3FGSzN41f— WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) December 30, 2025
No big deal, just a Politico reporter advocating violence against someone attempting journalism. https://t.co/qL8NDN6sI6— Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 30, 2025
Politico’s legal affairs reporter all buts calls for Somalis to shoot and murder anyone who knocks on the doors of their businesses. This clown clearly has no idea what stand-you-ground laws are or what states they apply to (hint: Minnesota is a duty-to-retreat state, not a… https://t.co/pQjF96O5s2— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 30, 2025
He's dead, Jim. DEAD!
