FBI Releases New Covenant School Killer's Reason for Killing Six Christians and DUH
LOL! You Got BODIED, Son! Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Adam Kinzinger After He...
OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's...
QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick...
Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud...
More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign F...
YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirle...
Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue...

Think Josh Gerstein Was REKT for His SYG Post Before? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Cue Mollie Hemingway)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on December 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, POLITICO's Josh Gerstein said something immeasurably stupid about a Stand Your Ground law and Somali fraud. Basically, he implied that Somalis could very well shoot amateurs investigating fraud in Minnesota.

No, really.

On the off chance you have a life and missed the post:

It has been SERIOUSLY Community Noted; honestly, we're shocked he's left it up. Though he likely knows if he deletes it, things will only get worse for him.

And speaking of things getting worse for him, Mollie Hemingway chimed in... 

Dropped him not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES.

Others, including Dana Loesch, wrecked the guy as well:

Clearly.

He's dead, Jim. DEAD!

============================================================

