OM-GEE! Joey Jones OWNS Smug 'Radical Centrist' Using Brett Favre to Accuse GOP of Being Fraud Hypocrites

Reading this post from a self-proclaimed centrist, we'd be surprised if he actually recalls much of anything.

Seems Maine (@TheMaineWonk) seems to think Republicans didn't care about Brett Favre's involvement in the defrauding of certain welfare monies to build a volleyball stadium. Keep in mind, as you read his post, that he could have saved himself quite the dragging if he had just bothered to do a teensy bit of research.

Gee, we wonder why he didn't.

I don’t recall Republican outrage over Brett Favre’s involvement in stealing $77 million worth Welfare money to build a volleyball stadium in GOP ruled Mississippi.



Gee, I wonder why. pic.twitter.com/rowz4SLTUc — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) December 29, 2025

About that, Joey Jones with quite the informative yet brutal takedown:

We covered this on Fox. Farve received <$1M in speaking fees and southern Mississippi, where his daughter played volleyball, received $5M for their volleyball stadium. He was called to testify in Congress on this… by Republicans. He was required to pay back the money he… https://t.co/cOjizWfNBN — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 30, 2025

Post continues:

... received for speaking fees plus $700K in interest to the state. I think I speak for most Republicans and Democrats when I say an equal amount of transparency and repatriation with interest would go a long way in addressing the multibillion-dollar fraud allegations in Minnesota.

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Republicans called Favre to testify.

Gee, wonder how the silly centrist could have missed this.

Gals like @TheMaineWonk are fraudsters. Somewhere, somehow they're getting greased. And I thought they hated whataboutisms! Hope they roast the bastards who are behind all of this fraud. Maybe bring back public executions? — Oceanman (@Kaidansei) December 30, 2025

We appreciate that there's really not a good way for people who hate Republicans to argue with what we've found in Minnesota, but this was not a great gotcha, at all.

Spare us the faux outrage. Republicans have actually addressed this. Now what about the industrial level fraud by Somalis in MN? Or are you too mich of a shitlib to address this? https://t.co/ss09qODV8S — A Simple Fool ✝️🇺🇸 (@asimplefoolblog) December 30, 2025

Gee, what about it?

Oh look. He paid it back. Maine is now a muted troll account. https://t.co/3gLxZhBTQZ — Groucho not Marxist (@bobdirects) December 30, 2025

No big loss.

