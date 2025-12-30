OM-GEE! Joey Jones OWNS Smug 'Radical Centrist' Using Brett Favre to Accuse GOP of Being Fraud Hypocrites

WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Inves...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on December 30, 2025
Gif

Reading this post from a self-proclaimed centrist, we'd be surprised if he actually recalls much of anything. 

Seems Maine (@TheMaineWonk) seems to think Republicans didn't care about Brett Favre's involvement in the defrauding of certain welfare monies to build a volleyball stadium. Keep in mind, as you read his post, that he could have saved himself quite the dragging if he had just bothered to do a teensy bit of research.

Gee, we wonder why he didn't.

About that, Joey Jones with quite the informative yet brutal takedown:

Post continues:

... received for speaking fees plus $700K in interest to the state. 

I think I speak for most Republicans and Democrats when I say an equal amount of transparency and repatriation with interest would go a long way in addressing the multibillion-dollar fraud allegations in Minnesota.

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Republicans called Favre to testify.

Gee, wonder how the silly centrist could have missed this.

We appreciate that there's really not a good way for people who hate Republicans to argue with what we've found in Minnesota, but this was not a great gotcha, at all.

