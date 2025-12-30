WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Investigating Fraud

We have quickly gone through the stages of the typical Democrat's response to the Somali fraud story:

It's not happening.

It's happening, but not much.

It's happening, but it's a good thing.

Advertisement

Except now, POLITICO's Josh Gerstein has thrown in a new step ...

Man, why are so many people on the Left so violent? Not to mention ignorant of gun laws? Note, we realize we're being facetious here.

At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) December 30, 2025

Is he really saying that a Somali would shoot someone for knocking on the door of their public daycare? Even if it is in a home? Not to mention, Minnesota does not have a Stand-Your-Ground law.

You'd think someone like Gerstein would at least research this before making such a blatantly idiotic, even violent, post. As for the new stage of the messaging, Jarvis was good enough to create a visual:

Babe wake up new entry on the It’s Not Happening meme just dropped https://t.co/PctgfxI3Uw pic.twitter.com/7LkSXRnXC2 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 30, 2025

THERE it is.

"Kill the people who are investigating tax fraud" is quite the take. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) December 30, 2025

Ain't it?

I don't think this is how stand your ground laws work. Also, I don't think Minnesota has one. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) December 30, 2025

They do not.

The daycare providers will have to wait until all the kids are gone before they take their guns out of their gun safes, otherwise they’ll be breaking the law. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 30, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This post is quite revealing — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 30, 2025

Ain't it, though?

🚨 WTF?! Politico’s “Senior Legal Affairs Reporter” just suggested “daycare centers” might be justified in SHOOTlNG citizen journalists for knocking on their doors



Legacy media is FULL of deranged freaking lunatics.



They’re pissed off that we’ve taken their power away.



Losers. pic.twitter.com/80pOkQuv7b — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 30, 2025

What he said.

============================================================

Related:

FBI Releases New Covenant School Killer's Reason for Killing Six Christians and DUH

LOL! You Got BODIED, Son! Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Adam Kinzinger After He Tries Picking a Fight With HER

OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick Shirley and Somali Fraud

Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud Video Goes Viral

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!