WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Investigating Fraud

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on December 30, 2025
Twitchy

We have quickly gone through the stages of the typical Democrat's response to the Somali fraud story:

It's not happening. 

It's happening, but not much.

It's happening, but it's a good thing.

Except now, POLITICO's Josh Gerstein has thrown in a new step ... 

Man, why are so many people on the Left so violent? Not to mention ignorant of gun laws? Note, we realize we're being facetious here.

Is he really saying that a Somali would shoot someone for knocking on the door of their public daycare? Even if it is in a home? Not to mention, Minnesota does not have a Stand-Your-Ground law. 

You'd think someone like Gerstein would at least research this before making such a blatantly idiotic, even violent, post. As for the new stage of the messaging, Jarvis was good enough to create a visual:

THERE it is.

Ain't it?

They do not.

