WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Investigating Fraud

We have quickly gone through the stages of the typical Democrat's response to the Somali fraud story:
It's not happening.
It's happening, but not much.
It's happening, but it's a good thing.
Except now, POLITICO's Josh Gerstein has thrown in a new step ...
Man, why are so many people on the Left so violent? Not to mention ignorant of gun laws? Note, we realize we're being facetious here.
At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) December 30, 2025
Is he really saying that a Somali would shoot someone for knocking on the door of their public daycare? Even if it is in a home? Not to mention, Minnesota does not have a Stand-Your-Ground law.
You'd think someone like Gerstein would at least research this before making such a blatantly idiotic, even violent, post. As for the new stage of the messaging, Jarvis was good enough to create a visual:
Babe wake up new entry on the It’s Not Happening meme just dropped https://t.co/PctgfxI3Uw pic.twitter.com/7LkSXRnXC2— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 30, 2025
THERE it is.
"Kill the people who are investigating tax fraud" is quite the take.— Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) December 30, 2025
Ain't it?
I don't think this is how stand your ground laws work. Also, I don't think Minnesota has one.— Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) December 30, 2025
They do not.
The daycare providers will have to wait until all the kids are gone before they take their guns out of their gun safes, otherwise they’ll be breaking the law.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 30, 2025
Recommended
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Put it on, scholar. pic.twitter.com/RgLuxV3zVy— NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 30, 2025
This post is quite revealing— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 30, 2025
Ain't it, though?
🚨 WTF?! Politico’s “Senior Legal Affairs Reporter” just suggested “daycare centers” might be justified in SHOOTlNG citizen journalists for knocking on their doors— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 30, 2025
Legacy media is FULL of deranged freaking lunatics.
They’re pissed off that we’ve taken their power away.
Losers. pic.twitter.com/80pOkQuv7b
What he said.
============================================================
Related:
FBI Releases New Covenant School Killer's Reason for Killing Six Christians and DUH
LOL! You Got BODIED, Son! Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Adam Kinzinger After He Tries Picking a Fight With HER
OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem
QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick Shirley and Somali Fraud
Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud Video Goes Viral
============================================================
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member