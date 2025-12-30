OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Guys.

We're starting to think there might be some problems with the Minnesota State government.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

At this point, all we can do is laugh because what we're seeing happen in real-time is just laughably corrupt, and if we don't laugh, we'll never stop throwing up when we think about all of the money Democrats have stolen from the American taxpayer. All while claiming many aren't paying their fair share.

Infuriating.

And speaking of infuriating, there's this nugget about the now famous Quality Learing Center, where kids magically showed up the day after the Somali fraud story broke.

There's just one problem though with ALL of this:

NEW: MN Department of Children commissioner Tikki Brown claims the Quality Learing Center closed down last week, which explains why there were no children when Nick Shirley visited.



Today, however, the Quality Learing Center was packed with kids.



The New York Post reports the… pic.twitter.com/P11ooZNkLI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2025

Post continues:

The New York Post reports the children were "trucked" in, with one local saying it was the first time they had seen kids go into the building. They need to coordinate next time before they try to cover up a crime.

Really. You'd think fraudsters of this magnitude would at least be able to stage a cover-up better than this.

But alas ... nope.

Lol complete and utter panic mode has been entered. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 30, 2025

"They closed down last week."



Meanwhile the Somali community mobilized an army to make it look like the Learing center has been open this whole time.



They have to get their story straight. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2025

Bringing in fake kids ...

🔥😂 NAILED IT. I said this morning I bet they start bringing FAKE CLIENTS to the Minnesota day cares. SURE ENOUGH HERE THEY COME. I didn’t realize I would be right so fast. This is a RUSE. The left is TERMINALLY predictable & equally stupid.

H/T @EricLDaugh pic.twitter.com/0OOw0fm9Sm — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 30, 2025

That's just low.

We've seen other idiots claiming they only provide care from 2-10 pm, yet they charge money for a full breakfast and lunch.

“The corrupt left-hand doesn’t know what the corrupt right-hand is doing.” — The Panic (@ThePanic16) December 30, 2025

Someone didn’t get the memo. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 30, 2025

Clearly.

