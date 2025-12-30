QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick...
OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:21 AM on December 30, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Guys.

We're starting to think there might be some problems with the Minnesota State government.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

At this point, all we can do is laugh because what we're seeing happen in real-time is just laughably corrupt, and if we don't laugh, we'll never stop throwing up when we think about all of the money Democrats have stolen from the American taxpayer. All while claiming many aren't paying their fair share.

Infuriating.

And speaking of infuriating, there's this nugget about the now famous Quality Learing Center, where kids magically showed up the day after the Somali fraud story broke.

There's just one problem though with ALL of this:

Post continues:

The New York Post reports the children were "trucked" in, with one local saying it was the first time they had seen kids go into the building.

They need to coordinate next time before they try to cover up a crime.

Really. You'd think fraudsters of this magnitude would at least be able to stage a cover-up better than this.

But alas ... nope.

Bringing in fake kids ...

QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick Shirley and Somali Fraud
Sam J.
That's just low.

We've seen other idiots claiming they only provide care from 2-10 pm, yet they charge money for a full breakfast and lunch.

Clearly.

