Guess How Many Violations a MN 'Learing' Center Reportedly Had While STILL Receiving...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
VIP
THERE It Is! Dems Are Doing a FAST One-Eighty on What DOGE Did...
66,000% Increase! Eye-Opening Post Gives Glimpse Into Ilhan Omar's 'Questionable' Finances...
Tim Walz LITERALLY Gave the Entire Minnesota Child Care Fraud Bit Up During...
BIG Drama in Nick Fuentes World After Prominent Groyper Exposed for Wearing Women's...
Tim Walz's List of What His State Leads the Nation in Gets the...
WTF Is THIS?! CCAP Funded ($1.26 MILLION!!!) MN Child Care's Phone Number Goes...
'Holy CRAP, Dude': Ro Khanna's HUMILIATING Admission in Back and Forth Over CA's...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Mum on Minnesota: Mediaite Reports CNN and MS NOW Are Ignoring the Exploding...
CBS ‘News’ Touts Stale Stories in Sad Bid to Appear Relevant in Covering...
‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Just WRECKED a Minnesota ‘Daycare’...
Abortion Debate Hits a New Low. Can We Set the Moral Standard Somewhere...

Un-EFFING-Believable: Drew Holden's LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Fraud a MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Just when you think you've seen the mainstream media at its worst, Drew Holden puts a thread together highlighting just how abysmal they have been in ignoring the Somali fraud in Minnesota. Sorry, they've not just been ignoring it, they've been outright dismissing and even hiding it.

Advertisement

Go figure.

Holden's thread is, as usual, a DOOZY. Check it out:

Racist or xenophobic.

Of course.

It's a good thing that Somalis are stealing from Americans!

Yum. Tater-tot hotdish ... 

It's MS NOW, aka MSNBC ... not much commentary needed on this one.

XENOPHOBIC.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hackery. 

Maybe.

Heh.

And we all know how dedicated Ellis is to upholding the law.

Walz says it's a great state to raise a family.

*snort*

Advertisement

He's so brave in the face of his fraud and theft being found out.

Ahem.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR THIEVES?!

They really should call themselves the Tim Walz fan club newsletter.

Trump mean.

Trump bad.

*GASP*

Advertisement

Holden should get his money back.

Because of course they did.

She's a fighter!

BILLIONS.

Looking at you, California. Washington. Soon to be looking at you, Virginia.

Advertisement

Crazy and infuriating all in one.

They look worse every day.

We've got nothin'.

From Walz's cabinet.

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Just obnoxious.

Advertisement

It was all taxpayers who got ripped off.

Paging Pam Bondi.

Shameful is one word for it.

It's probably no surprise that the editor of this particular paper had a Tim Walz sign in his yard.

============================================================

Related:

66,000% Increase! Eye-Opening Post Gives Glimpse Into Ilhan Omar's 'Questionable' Finances and HOOBOY

Tim Walz LITERALLY Gave the Entire Minnesota Child Care Fraud Bit Up During the 2024 VP Debate (Watch)

BIG Drama in Nick Fuentes World After Prominent Groyper Exposed for Wearing Women's Clothes (and MORE)

WTF Is THIS?! CCAP Funded ($1.26 MILLION!!!) MN Child Care's Phone Number Goes to This DAMNING Office

Advertisement

'Holy CRAP, Dude': Ro Khanna's HUMILIATING Admission in Back and Forth Over CA's Wealth Tax Is a DOOZY

============================================================

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
66,000% Increase! Eye-Opening Post Gives Glimpse Into Ilhan Omar's 'Questionable' Finances and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Guess How Many Violations a MN 'Learing' Center Reportedly Had While STILL Receiving Millions
Doug P.
WTF Is THIS?! CCAP Funded ($1.26 MILLION!!!) MN Child Care's Phone Number Goes to This DAMNING Office
Sam J.
BIG Drama in Nick Fuentes World After Prominent Groyper Exposed for Wearing Women's Clothes (and MORE)
Sam J.
Tim Walz LITERALLY Gave the Entire Minnesota Child Care Fraud Bit Up During the 2024 VP Debate (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement