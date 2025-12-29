BIG Drama in Nick Fuentes World After Prominent Groyper Exposed for Wearing Women's Clothes (and MORE)

Prominent Nick Fuentes fanboy 'Vrillium' – yeah, that's a real handle – got outed for prancing around in women's clothes and admitting to some seriously 'gay s**' in his past, all while blaming JD Vance's crew for the dirt-digging.

Some are calling it a 'huge blow' to the community that's built its brand on railing against precisely this kind of thing.

Drama in Nick Fuentes-world tonight after prominent groyper "Vrillium" was exposed for wearing women's clothes and describing himself as gay. Huge blow to the groyper community.



Vrillium blames JD Vance supporters for digging up the dirt on his gay past: “It was some gay s**t.” — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 29, 2025

Here's Vrillium's response:

I appreciate anybody going out to bat for me but I’m just gonna ignore this thing.



I’m not an apologist or a tradcon influencer, I’m just a flawed guy with an addicts degen past who came to Christ in 2023 and blew up on IG this year making videos.



Taking the L, it happens. — Vrillium Live (@vrilliumlive) December 29, 2025

Higher-tier groyper Beardson called in to Vrillium's crisis X Space to offer his "support." But it turned out that his help amounted to telling Vrillium to change his legal name, get an actual job, and leave public life entirely. "We'll be all right without you." — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 29, 2025

This is Vrillium btw pic.twitter.com/sszin1RRzT — Simi Valley Loyalist (@SimiValleyLoyal) December 29, 2025

I thought it was pretty much common knowledge that most of the main Groypers, including Nick, are closeted/repressed homosexuals… https://t.co/AAEzCs4lRx — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 29, 2025

‘I would vote for him 100x over just because he’s handsome.’ pic.twitter.com/EO0bAcOhmI — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) December 29, 2025

In the grand scheme of things, no one person is perfect. This editor comes close (KIDDING, calm down), but in the end, we all have things that we'd rather keep to ourselves. That being said, this is indeed a fairly big blow to this community.

Not to mention, this Vrillium person claims this is all a conspiracy to destroy him for criticizing JD Vance. C'mon, man.

My favorite part is how the guy calls “Vrillium” https://t.co/0W2j17uVqC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 29, 2025

And his way of supporting his fellow groyper is to tell him to change his name and get a job.

Here's the video he released after all of this came out - watch (note, this is NSFW):

Here is Vrillium’s now deleted response to people finding his old Twitter https://t.co/2AHeukb4Bt pic.twitter.com/HvodC77n00 — SnotNosedSwagger (@SNSwagger) December 29, 2025

