BIG Drama in Nick Fuentes World After Prominent Groyper Exposed for Wearing Women's Clothes (and MORE)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on December 29, 2025
Meme

Prominent Nick Fuentes fanboy 'Vrillium' – yeah, that's a real handle – got outed for prancing around in women's clothes and admitting to some seriously 'gay s**' in his past, all while blaming JD Vance's crew for the dirt-digging. 

Some are calling it a 'huge blow' to the community that's built its brand on railing against precisely this kind of thing.

Yeah, this is really something else, folks.

We see what he did there.

And ... huh. There's something you don't see every day, even on the crazy that IS X.

Here's Vrillium's response:

It happens?

Does it, though?

Yeah, no. Not really.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Woof.

Alrighty then.

About that:

In the grand scheme of things, no one person is perfect. This editor comes close (KIDDING, calm down), but in the end, we all have things that we'd rather keep to ourselves. That being said, this is indeed a fairly big blow to this community.

Sorry, that's just too funny.

Not to mention, this Vrillium person claims this is all a conspiracy to destroy him for criticizing JD Vance. C'mon, man.

In more ways than one.

And his way of supporting his fellow groyper is to tell him to change his name and get a job. 

Here's the video he released after all of this came out - watch (note, this is NSFW):

Let the drama go on!

Related:

