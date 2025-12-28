VIP
Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on December 28, 2025
Townhall Media

People continue to drive by Tim Walz's house yelling the R-word. Note, this editor does not care for the R-word and chooses not to use it because of that personal preference. That being said, we do not tell others they can't use it, and we still point and laugh at Walz for whining about people doing it in the first place, only making it worse.

Not to mention, the more we learn about the Somali fraud in his state, the more we feel like Walz deserves this.

Heh.

Of course, since people are having fun and think this is funny, Jake Tapper took it upon himself to scold everyone and anyone doing his, claiming that 'happy and fulfilled and confident people' don't spend their time doing this.

We made a similar face.

Huh.

You know, try as we might, we can't seem to find any posts from Tapper scolding Walz for calling Elon Musk a dips**t or trying to encourage his followers to bully, torment, and 'be meaner' to President Trump.

Strange ...

Ok, so that's not really strange at all. If we're being honest, Tapper actually being unbiased with anything he posts or covers would be strange. We expect nothing less (or more) from him, though.

We also can't find any posts from him commenting on the fraud in Minnesota; you're shocked, we know.

Truth.

Bingo.

And again, we're not seeing anything from Jake the scold on this one.

Wonder why this could be.

Oh wait, WE KNOW!

Yes, that would be Jake.

