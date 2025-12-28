Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously

People continue to drive by Tim Walz's house yelling the R-word. Note, this editor does not care for the R-word and chooses not to use it because of that personal preference. That being said, we do not tell others they can't use it, and we still point and laugh at Walz for whining about people doing it in the first place, only making it worse.

Not to mention, the more we learn about the Somali fraud in his state, the more we feel like Walz deserves this.

THIS IS HILARIOUS: People are still going to Tim Walz’s house and yelling “retard.”🤣🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/Yh8onoXfFs — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) December 27, 2025

Heh.

Of course, since people are having fun and think this is funny, Jake Tapper took it upon himself to scold everyone and anyone doing his, claiming that 'happy and fulfilled and confident people' don't spend their time doing this.

We made a similar face.

Everyone really needs to take a breath and stop being awful, stop rewarding awfulness, and stop promoting awfulness with your algorithms.



Happy & fulfilled & confident people don’t spend time doing any of this. https://t.co/Gv9yvOMxb8 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) December 27, 2025

Huh.

You know, try as we might, we can't seem to find any posts from Tapper scolding Walz for calling Elon Musk a dips**t or trying to encourage his followers to bully, torment, and 'be meaner' to President Trump.

Strange ...

Ok, so that's not really strange at all. If we're being honest, Tapper actually being unbiased with anything he posts or covers would be strange. We expect nothing less (or more) from him, though.

We also can't find any posts from him commenting on the fraud in Minnesota; you're shocked, we know.

I agree. No one should ever have to run across Jake Tapper’s awfulness https://t.co/pafX57KjCe — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 28, 2025

Truth.

Walz letting Somalis steal all our tax money was the awful thing Jake. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 28, 2025

Bingo.

And again, we're not seeing anything from Jake the scold on this one.

Very Serious Journalist Jake Tapper takes time to post his Very Serious Concerns about 𝕏 posts showing people yelling stuff at Tim Walz



Meanwhile, zero posts from Jake about the viral posts all over 𝕏 reporting on the fraud in Tim Walz’ state. pic.twitter.com/HZylMy33bX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2025

Wonder why this could be.

The biggest story out of Minnesota in years is the viral @nickshirleyy exposé on healthcare fraud. @jaketapper hasn't even mentioned it. Not once.



Instead, he's concerned about people in Minnesota saying the word "retard." https://t.co/I1C4x2Wkg3 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 28, 2025

Oh wait, WE KNOW!

Aren’t you the guy whose biased and “awful” reporting forced CNN to settle a defamation case last January, Jake?



Physician, heal thyself pic.twitter.com/bUsQMGHgNg — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 28, 2025

Yes, that would be Jake.

