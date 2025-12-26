He No Grammar GOOD: Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt at Shaming Repubs Who 'COULD' Care Less Backfires GLORIOUSLY

It's one thing for Hakeem Jeffries to lie so blatantly about why Americans will have some tough choices to make about the cost of their health insurance in the new year, it's quite another for him to make a fairly common yet embarrassing snafu in his post doing so.

Which tells us that either he hires interns based on which boxes they check instead of their qualifications for the roll OR he really is nothing but a Dollar-Store Obama.

While he melodramatically preens on about health insurance, Jeffies claims Republicans COULD care less about the situation IMPLYING they do care.

We all know he was saying they don't care, hence it should have been 'couldn't care less.'

See for yourselves:

The Affordable Care Act tax credits expire in a week.



Millions of everyday Americans will lose their healthcare.



Republicans could care less. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 24, 2025

We will give him (or whoever wrote this) credit for knowing that every day should be two words here as it is an adjective but still ... could care less? Dude.

See? This brilliant, lovely, intelligent, X account user knows what's up. Heh.

Beyond the grammar issues (yes, we're picky and petty that way), the mushy, sad message Hakeem is pushing here is also garbage.

The taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for the failures of Obamacare.



Maybe you and your comrades should have read the bill before passing it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 24, 2025

You Democrats wrote the “Affordable (🤣) Care Act” AND wrote that the temporary credits would end in a week in the Democrat “Inflation Reduction (🤣😂😝) Act.” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 24, 2025

But ... but ... but ... REPUBLICANS COULD CARE LESS.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can't get over that.

Why are they expiring ? Who set that up? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 24, 2025

Ooh, ooh ... we know! The Democrats votes for the COVID subsidies to sunset this year way back in 2022 so they could pass Biden's monstrous, economy-destroying 'Inflation Reduction Act' to pass. So technically, Democrats voted for Americans to 'lose their healthcare.'

Which is probably why they're pushing so hard to con us all into believing Republicans did it.

It's the Democrats that voted for them to expire in a week, Hackeem. Fortunately, only 7% are on your crap ACA/Obamacare plans. The other 93% shouldn't have to pay to fix your wreck. — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 24, 2025

HACK-eem. Hey, we see what he did there.

Its not a true tax credit, it political doublespeak for a subsidy.



Y'all lie and wonder why no one trusts you.



I wish unemployment and homelessness on all 535 of you currently in congress. — NotASubject (@sphincter987) December 25, 2025

Subsidizing a failing ACA program benefits nobody but scammers & freeloaders. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) December 24, 2025

Which is ironically Hakeem's voter base. Funny how that works out.

