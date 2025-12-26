VIP
Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt at Shaming Repubs Who 'COULD' Care Less Backfires GLORIOUSLY
He No Grammar GOOD: Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt at Shaming Repubs Who 'COULD' Care Less Backfires GLORIOUSLY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:26 AM on December 26, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

It's one thing for Hakeem Jeffries to lie so blatantly about why Americans will have some tough choices to make about the cost of their health insurance in the new year, it's quite another for him to make a fairly common yet embarrassing snafu in his post doing so.

Which tells us that either he hires interns based on which boxes they check instead of their qualifications for the roll OR he really is nothing but a Dollar-Store Obama.

While he melodramatically preens on about health insurance, Jeffies claims Republicans COULD care less about the situation IMPLYING they do care.

We all know he was saying they don't care, hence it should have been 'couldn't care less.'

See for yourselves:

We will give him (or whoever wrote this) credit for knowing that every day should be two words here as it is an adjective but still ... could care less? Dude.

See? This brilliant, lovely, intelligent, X account user knows what's up. Heh.

Beyond the grammar issues (yes, we're picky and petty that way), the mushy, sad message Hakeem is pushing here is also garbage.

But ... but ... but ... REPUBLICANS COULD CARE LESS. 

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can't get over that.

Ooh, ooh ... we know! The Democrats votes for the COVID subsidies to sunset this year way back in 2022 so they could pass Biden's monstrous, economy-destroying 'Inflation Reduction Act' to pass. So technically, Democrats voted for Americans to 'lose their healthcare.'

Which is probably why they're pushing so hard to con us all into believing Republicans did it.

HACK-eem. Hey, we see what he did there.

Which is ironically Hakeem's voter base. Funny how that works out.

