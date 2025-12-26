AMEN! Robby Starbuck Drops BIBLICAL Fact-Check on Eric Swalwell for Exploiting Christmas to Dunk on ICE

Eric Swalwell is such a wick-with-a-D.

See what we did there? We can't use the actual word so we improvised ... ahem.

But he really is. Heck, anyone who would use Christmas and Jesus to attack America for protecting American citizens and sending people who broke the law coming here back to their own countries is a total wick-with-a-D.

Swalwell just happens to be one of the more visible trolls out there, especially since he wants to run for governor of California.

Look at this dill-hole:

May this be the last Christmas we live this nightmare. pic.twitter.com/DRlBACltJQ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 25, 2025

*sigh*

Robby Starbuck broke out the Bible to teach Swalwell a lesson or FIVE:

Eric — Mary and Joseph were legal immigrants complying with the rules of the Roman Empire. Rome ordered a census and Joseph had to be counted because Bethlehem was his city. Basically the opposite of illegal immigration. Lying about this is Christophobic.



Also, God created… https://t.co/yjs2eLwbVs — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 26, 2025

Post continues:

... borders. In Acts 17:26, God says he "marked out" nations and the "boundaries of their lands" while in Deuteronomy 32:8 he is said to "set the boundaries of the peoples." The Bible even praises walls: "A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls.” - Proverbs 25:28 Walls and borders mean order, protection and responsibility for your nation + its people.What you should worry about is that your open borders party let in close to 15 million illegals in 4 years. This allowed historic levels of child trafficking and rape in the process. Oh and massive waves of drugs that killed our citizens. I think that upsets God in a way that you should truly fear. Now stop inventing a fantasyland where your deranged beliefs are somehow biblical. You support literal butchery of children with sex changes so don’t you dare use our Christian faith to pretend you have some moral high ground. You are a viper of the worst kind. Merry Christmas.

A viper of the worst kind. Yes, yes he is.

Others on X were happy to drag the little Swalwell that couldn't.

The left only uses religion when they think it condemns Christians. They’re always wrong. And it always has the opposite effect. Blasphemous retards. https://t.co/gdRmSFiiHZ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 25, 2025

Who will think of the poor lawbreakers — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 25, 2025

A two-fer!

Wait until @RepSwalwell finds out why the Holy Family was in the Bethlehem in the first place. https://t.co/LxHQjvaPFn — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 25, 2025

Heh.

How could the law of our land be a nightmare? We voted Biden out to stop the nightmare — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) December 25, 2025

Swalwell is who AOC thanks God for every night because his presence in the House alone keeps her from being the dumbest one in there.

Just sayin'.

