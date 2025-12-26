VIP
Lefties Sink to Sick, New Low Sexualizing Eight-Year-Old on Christmas to Attack Trump
AMEN! Robby Starbuck Drops BIBLICAL Fact-Check on Eric Swalwell for Exploiting Christmas to Dunk on ICE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on December 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Eric Swalwell is such a wick-with-a-D.

See what we did there? We can't use the actual word so we improvised ... ahem.

But he really is. Heck, anyone who would use Christmas and Jesus to attack America for protecting American citizens and sending people who broke the law coming here back to their own countries is a total wick-with-a-D.

Swalwell just happens to be one of the more visible trolls out there, especially since he wants to run for governor of California.

Look at this dill-hole:

*sigh*

Robby Starbuck broke out the Bible to teach Swalwell a lesson or FIVE:

Post continues:

... borders. In Acts 17:26, God says he "marked out" nations and the "boundaries of their lands" while in Deuteronomy 32:8 he is said to "set the boundaries of the peoples."

The Bible even praises walls:

"A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls.” - Proverbs 25:28

Walls and borders mean order, protection and responsibility for your nation + its people.What you should worry about is that your open borders party let in close to 15 million illegals in 4 years. This allowed historic levels of child trafficking and rape in the process. Oh and massive waves of drugs that killed our citizens. I think that upsets God in a way that you should truly fear.

Now stop inventing a fantasyland where your deranged beliefs are somehow biblical. You support literal butchery of children with sex changes so don’t you dare use our Christian faith to pretend you have some moral high ground. You are a viper of the worst kind. Merry Christmas.

HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH)
Sam J.
A viper of the worst kind. Yes, yes he is.

Others on X were happy to drag the little Swalwell that couldn't.

A two-fer!

Heh.

Swalwell is who AOC thanks God for every night because his presence in the House alone keeps her from being the dumbest one in there.

Just sayin'.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

