Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes REALLY Really Wrong

Mayor Karen Bass thought this was a smart thing to post about.

For many families, this holiday season is marked by loss and grief. Loved ones are missing due to illegals committing violent, criminal acts all across the country while Soros-backed prosecutors look the other way in the name of equity and diversity.

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

For many immigrant families, this holiday season is marked by absence and fear. Loved ones are missing due to immigration enforcement actions, and many families do not feel safe leaving their homes to participate in holiday traditions.



Thanks to the incredible generosity of… pic.twitter.com/pGHj37Zgwk — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) December 20, 2025

Post continues:

... Angelenos, we organized a holiday donation drive that gathered more than 1,000 toys and many essential items, delivering gifts, care, and a heartfelt reminder that these families are not alone. I am deeply grateful to everyone who donated, volunteered, and shared this drive with their community. This is an example of Los Angeles sticking together to protect the most vulnerable.

Protects the most vulnerable. Really? What about protecting young women from violent, illegal men in this country? What about the illegals with CDLs murdering entire families? Karen will have to excuse us if we don't exactly have the most sympathy for illegals or consider them the most vulnerable in any community.

Especially when they can just go back to their legal country.

They should have remained together in their country and not come here illegally. Hope that helps! — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) December 21, 2025

Somehow I lack sympathy for criminals who are afraid of the law. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) December 20, 2025

Are you crying for the citizens who lost their homes on your watch and haven’t been allowed to rebuild? Didn’t think so. Communists never care about the people they rule over. — BevyBear2 (@Bear2Bevy) December 20, 2025

What about Laken Riley's parents? Are you going to send them a fruit basket and a couple of Barbies? — Professor Charles Xavier (@PezeshkiCharles) December 20, 2025

Fair question.

============================================================

Related:

When Even Alex Jones Says You've Gone Too Far? WOOF

Byron York OWNS Dems Insisting Scandalous TRUMP Pic Is Missing From Epstein Files With Just 1 Receipt

Candace Owens Learns the HARD WAY That Calling Ben Shapiro a Parasite (and Lying About Breitbart) Is DUMB

One Post PERFECTLY Sums Up the Democrats' Hilarious BACKFIRE After Pushing to Release the Epstein Files

JK Rowling TROUNCES Labour Party for Claiming to Protect Women... While Removing Their Right to Privacy

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and misplaced "priorities."

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!