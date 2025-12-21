Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes REALLY Really Wrong

Jamie Raskin Tries Playing STUPID on CNN About the MANY Pictures of Bill...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Mayor Karen Bass thought this was a smart thing to post about.

For many families, this holiday season is marked by loss and grief. Loved ones are missing due to illegals committing violent, criminal acts all across the country while Soros-backed prosecutors look the other way in the name of equity and diversity.

Just sayin'.

Post continues:

... Angelenos, we organized a holiday donation drive that gathered more than 1,000 toys and many essential items, delivering gifts, care, and a heartfelt reminder that these families are not alone.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who donated, volunteered, and shared this drive with their community. This is an example of Los Angeles sticking together to protect the most vulnerable.

Protects the most vulnerable. Really? What about protecting young women from violent, illegal men in this country? What about the illegals with CDLs murdering entire families? Karen will have to excuse us if we don't exactly have the most sympathy for illegals or consider them the most vulnerable in any community.

Especially when they can just go back to their legal country.

Fair question.

