JK Rowling TROUNCES Labour Party for Claiming to Protect Women... While Removing Their Right to Privacy

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on December 19, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The Labour Party (which is really just the Democrats' dumber, woker, cousins) has decided the best way to protect women and girls is to target yong boys and train teachers to look for signs of misogyny in them ...

No, really.

That's their big brain idea.

All while they continue to pander to mentally ill men who think wearing dresses and makeup turns them into women and bend the knee to dangerous, violent migrants who see women almost like cattle.

But hey, those little boys, they're the REAL problem.

J.K. Rowling unloaded on them. Bigly.

BOOM.

It's hard to take the Labour Party seriously about protecting women when they are actively working to erase them in their society.

Yup.

Well, well, well, what do you know? Just like Democrats, Labour does not like parents. 

Shocker.

CIVIL RIGHTS EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

