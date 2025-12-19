JK Rowling TROUNCES Labour Party for Claiming to Protect Women... While Removing Their Right to Privacy

The Labour Party (which is really just the Democrats' dumber, woker, cousins) has decided the best way to protect women and girls is to target yong boys and train teachers to look for signs of misogyny in them ...

No, really.

That's their big brain idea.

All while they continue to pander to mentally ill men who think wearing dresses and makeup turns them into women and bend the knee to dangerous, violent migrants who see women almost like cattle.

But hey, those little boys, they're the REAL problem.

Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships.



With Labour, they will be. pic.twitter.com/brPnoc7iaI — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) December 18, 2025

J.K. Rowling unloaded on them. Bigly.

As you’re fighting to remove our daughters’ rights to the privacy and safety of single-sex bathrooms and changing rooms, while poised to allow the unethical puberty blockers trial, perhaps children should be protected from @UKLabour. https://t.co/PS8elE5nYV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2025

BOOM.

It's hard to take the Labour Party seriously about protecting women when they are actively working to erase them in their society.

As an OG Terf I’m still shocked at how shocked I am by all of this. I guess that’s a good thing. That despite it all I still believe people are good and this makes no sense to me. So, at least they haven’t taken that away from me.



But the past 8 years have scarred me. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) December 19, 2025

Labour are a danger to children and to women. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) December 19, 2025

They can't tell you what a woman is.



They can't protect you from regions with the highest rates of sexual violence.



They can't identify who the perpetrators are.



The Marxist left is a failed ideology. pic.twitter.com/ojCSb5cEtj — Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) December 19, 2025

Yup.

Probably, the whole thing is about control, dominance and reducing parent's rights 😐 — Eka Lestienne🌷 (@ekavibes) December 19, 2025

Well, well, well, what do you know? Just like Democrats, Labour does not like parents.

Shocker.

