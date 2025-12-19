'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in...
TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO...
Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked...
Brown University President In SERIOUS CYA-Mode, Refuses to Admit Lack of Cameras Was an Issue (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:51 AM on December 19, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

You'd think Brown University President Christina Paxson would be front and center, admitting the campus failed not only to protect students but also to investigate properly so that something like this never happens again. That she would admit their errors so they can fix them and do what's right for the families of the students who were injured or killed.

But no, no.

Not Paxson.

She is far more concerned about covering her own backside to do what's right for the families of these students and is already in full-blown cover her arse mode. Watch her shrug off the fact that there were no cameras in that particular building:

Post continues:

... help crack this case since there was no clear image of the shooter entering the building.

A homeless man living in the building figured it out. Suppose he hadn't come forward, if he hadn't posted on Reddit ... who knows where this investigation would be. Not to mention, if there were cameras, could the shooting have been stopped? Could the gunman have been caught, preventing the MIT professor's murder after the fact?

So many questions. So many issues.

And so much blame she's desperate to push off on someone else. 

Uh-huh.

Bingo.

Sam J.
Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Sam J.
Sam J.
Sam J.
Sam J.
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Gordon K
The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi Beach Terrorists
Doug P.

