Brown University President In SERIOUS CYA-Mode, Refuses to Admit Lack of Cameras Was an Issue (Watch)

You'd think Brown University President Christina Paxson would be front and center, admitting the campus failed not only to protect students but also to investigate properly so that something like this never happens again. That she would admit their errors so they can fix them and do what's right for the families of the students who were injured or killed.

But no, no.

Not Paxson.

She is far more concerned about covering her own backside to do what's right for the families of these students and is already in full-blown cover her arse mode. Watch her shrug off the fact that there were no cameras in that particular building:

Unbelievable. “I don’t think a lack of cameras in that building had anything to do with what happened,” Brown University President Christina Paxson said. It took authorities 6 days to find the shooter and police said they literally relied on a homeless man and his Reddit post to… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) December 19, 2025

Post continues:

... help crack this case since there was no clear image of the shooter entering the building.

A homeless man living in the building figured it out. Suppose he hadn't come forward, if he hadn't posted on Reddit ... who knows where this investigation would be. Not to mention, if there were cameras, could the shooting have been stopped? Could the gunman have been caught, preventing the MIT professor's murder after the fact?

So many questions. So many issues.

And so much blame she's desperate to push off on someone else.

video would not have prevented this crime — Ben Smith (he/him) (@benjjamminsmith) December 19, 2025

Uh-huh.

An MIT professor was murdered days later while police were still trying to identify him due to a lack of clear surveillance. — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) December 19, 2025

Bingo.

She needs to resign.

And the trustees need to see that she does. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) December 19, 2025

While not required, surveillance cameras, on and off campus, have the potential to serve as a deterrent. They can prevent crime as well as be used to investigate after the fact. — S. Daniel Carter (@sdccampussafety) December 19, 2025

If we buy this whole story, then the lack of cameras almost certainly had something to do with the MIT professor being murdered. — Adept (@CostaRichR) December 19, 2025

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

