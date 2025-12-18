Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It

Self-described journalist Matt Laslo claimed his rent went up 24% in Washington D.C. under Trump ...

My rent’s up 24% under Trump — and I live in Washington, DC where he took over local control for a time.



How was your past year? pic.twitter.com/7BcM8fiSSH — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) December 18, 2025

Could he have been trolling because Trump spoke about his affordability wins? Likely. That being said, it's quite the claim to make which is probably why Richard Grennel challengeed him to prove it.

As a reporter, when you say something so partisan and false publicly like this…you have a responsibility to share the details on how your rent went up 24% in 10 months.



I don’t believe you.



So…I’m challenging you to show us proof. https://t.co/LWeCjgkWuc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 18, 2025

Seems like a fair request, especially coming from a reporter.

Guess what Laslo didn't do?

That's right, he didn't prove it.

His wife's boyfriend moved out. — Better Maine (@MaineLogic) December 18, 2025

THAT explains it. Meanwhile, others on X were more than happy to brag about how well this past year has gone for them.

I’m crushing it. Bought a new car. Looking at a new fishing boat.



Got a watch I wanted.



You just might suck at life.



Thanks for asking. 👍🏼 — 🇺🇸🎙Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) December 18, 2025

Better than the 4 years under Biden. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 18, 2025

Others were good enough to explain how his rent claim had nothing to do with Trump.

no your rent is up because of 20M illegal aliens coming in and driving too few rentals and that happened under Biden

asking him to undo 4 yrs of Biden in 10 months is ridiculous — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 18, 2025

And...receipts? — Douglas Alan (@Muadib096) December 18, 2025

He has yet to prove it.

Prove it. We'll wait. — 🇺🇸Keith E. Roberts (Fully Unvaccinated) 🇺🇸 (@BIGHAAS15) December 18, 2025

And still waiting.

