Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on December 18, 2025
Meme

Self-described journalist Matt Laslo claimed his rent went up 24% in Washington D.C. under Trump ...

Could he have been trolling because Trump spoke about his affordability wins? Likely. That being said, it's quite the claim to make which is probably why Richard Grennel challengeed him to prove it.

Seems like a fair request, especially coming from a reporter.

Guess what Laslo didn't do?

That's right, he didn't prove it.

THAT explains it. Meanwhile, others on X were more than happy to brag about how well this past year has gone for them.

Others were good enough to explain how his rent claim had nothing to do with Trump.

He has yet to prove it.

And still waiting.

