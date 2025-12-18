HA! Scott Jennings HUMILIATES Dems Sitting at 18% Approval by Explaining WHO Actually Still Supports Them

For months now, we have been making fun of Democrats sitting at around a 20% approval rating, sometimes even 19%.

Even we cynical, snarky, mouth Twitchy peeps didn't think they could go any lower ... and of course, we were wrong.

We have to say, we've never been happier about being wrong.

Democrats now sit at an 18% approval rating.

CRAZY.

One has to wonder who still supports this disastrous party that defends drug cartels and refuses to defend and protect minors from the trans-medical industry taking advantage of their mental illness.

Luckily for us, Scott Jennings was good enough to explain who these people really are:

Latest Q poll has Democrats at a whopping 18% approval rating.



They are down to friends, family, illegals, & health insurance execs. pic.twitter.com/uICrg45o5y — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 18, 2025

It's funny because it's true.

Health insurance execs LOVE Democrats. Heck, they're the ones who allowed the execs to write legislation that has made their companies (and by default, themselves) VERY VERY VERY rich.

All that grandstanding & performative outrage for the cameras for nothing.

That’s gotta hurt. 🤭😆 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) December 18, 2025

Yet they keep winning elections. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — J Scott Webster 🇺🇸⚾️🏝 (@chefweb18) December 18, 2025

This brings up a good point, especially for those of us in Virginia who just watched their state elect a Democrat who literally got caught fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head. Oh, he also wanted the Republicans' very small children (two and five), whom he called 'little fascists,' to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

He won.

Granted, in Virginia, we allow people to start voting IN MID-SEPTEMBER, long before these texts came out, but it's still a valid concern. How are these super unpopular people winning elections? Are Republicans just not showing up?

If that's the case, Republicans better get it together.

Probably why they are going off the rails trashing Trump 24/7. They have nothing to lose. — 🇺🇸L🇺🇸 (@ItWillBeOk24) December 18, 2025

Ahem...Not ALL health insurance execs, of course. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 18, 2025

And media friends — SoCalPhillie🚀 (@SoCalPhillie) December 18, 2025

We consider them an arm of the Democratic Party, so they don't really count.

