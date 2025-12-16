Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student' Fraud in Straight-FIRE Letter

Sam J.
December 16, 2025
Townhall Media

Governor Tim Walz is in a world of hurt.

And deservedly so.

In addition to several other claims of fraud tied in one way or another to the Somali population in Minnesota, it appears there are issues with 'Ghost Students' as well. What is a Ghost Student you ask? From Google:

A "ghost student" is a fraudulent application or enrollment created by scammers using fake or stolen identities to steal financial aid and other resources from colleges and universities. The "students" never actually attend classes, or use AI to simulate minimal engagement, before disappearing with the funds. 

A whole NEW level of fraud this editor quite frankly didn't even know existed before today.

Sec. Linda McMahon called Tim Walz OUT and demanded he resign ... talk about a humdinger:

Walz is DOWN for the count.

It's astonishing, and not in a good way, how many Americans have been robbed by their own government. Beyond Walz resigning we hope to see some sort of legal action taken here. Something. Anything.

They are indeed complicit. 

Let's freakin' GOOOOO.

