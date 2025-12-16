Hold Her BEER, Jay Jones: Virginia Democrat's Daughter Threatens to Poison White MAGA Families (Watch)

In case you were wondering how our pals on the Left are mentally doing these days, allow us to introduce you to Katia, who recorded herself talking about poisoning people she disagrees with politically.

No, really.

She didn't just think this, or write it down ... no, no, she recorded it.

Watch:

Meet Katia (@ittzkatia).



"If I owned a Soul Food place and a white MAGA family showed up in my restaurant, there's a high chance that I'm gonna put Windex in their food. Some type of toilet cleaner, saliva, feces.... There would be Windex in all of your food. And I'm gonna sit… pic.twitter.com/iicar6a8OP — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 8, 2025

Post continues:

And I'm gonna sit there and smile the whole time you're eating it."

She seems like a real sweetheart, right?

Well, it gets worse, dear reader.

So much worse.

Update: The full name of the woman who said that she'd poison "white MAGA families" if she owned a Soul Food place and they came to eat there is Katia Gardner, and she is the daughter of Virginia House of Delegates member Debra Gardner (@Gardner4Del). https://t.co/GN5NXQ2ACx pic.twitter.com/2vmHC0ZRcy — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 16, 2025

Daughter of an elected official.

Color us shocked.

Oh, wait, no. We'd honestly be more surprised if Katia didn't want to poison people she disagrees with.

You know, if Virginia hadn't just elected Jay Jones, who openly texted about shooting his Republican opponent and wishing for his very young children to die, we might be shocked by this. But knowing how disgusting and violent Democrats are, especially in Virginia? Not shocked at all to see this.

Remember, this isn’t a fringe radical. This is mainstream leftism. — Bert Fairfax (@BertF41) December 8, 2025

Sadly, this is very true. What used to be considered crazy fringe on the Left is not just the Left.

Yay.

She’s an animal. An ugly beast. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 16, 2025

Now, now, this is an insult to ugly beasts everywhere.

Exactly. Imagine what they say behind closed doors.

When monsters show you who they really are, believe them.

