Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Flashback: Here's MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Telling Citizens to Put Their Bodies...
ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over...
CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls...
VIP
Greenland Belongs with America: Strategic Imperative, Mineral Riches, and Ending Danish At...
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in...
What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against...
CBS Evening News Features AI Marco Rubio Memes, Saluting Him as the Ultimate...
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After...
GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... &...
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing...
VIP
Somebody Hand These Minnesota Dems Blaming ICE a Mirror and a Resignation Letter...
Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying...

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Apparently, the wife of the woman driving the car aimed at the ICE officer who ended up dead was taping the whole thing. Before the shooting, she was shouting at ICE agents and making a whole scene.

Advertisement

They both knew who the officers were, what they were doing and they both were yelling at them and antagonizing the situation. Please.

Also, they kept shouting about 'their neighborhood' when they weren't even from the area.

Most Leftists are not. 

Recommended

ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over the ICE Officer
Doug P.
Advertisement

So, a paid agitator. Allegedly. 

They think they are invincible and they will get away with everything. 

They aren't protecting Americans, at all. They are facilitating criminals to stay in the country. 

Is it possible they were coming from other states to cause issues? Seems likely. 

Advertisement

It's like almost everyone accomplishes that on a daily basis. 

Sad, but true.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

 

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over the ICE Officer
Doug P.
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls 'Very Foxy'
Brett T.
What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE
Grateful Calvin
Flashback: Here's MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Telling Citizens to Put Their Bodies on the Line
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over the ICE Officer Doug P.
Advertisement