Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer

Apparently, the wife of the woman driving the car aimed at the ICE officer who ended up dead was taping the whole thing. Before the shooting, she was shouting at ICE agents and making a whole scene.

BREAKING: The wife of Renee Nicole Good—the 37-year-old Minneapolis shooting victim who attempted to run over an ICE officer—appears to have been outside the vehicle filming as her wife blocked ICE vehicles.



She is seen wearing a flannel shirt, walking around the vehicle and… pic.twitter.com/yhRVdX0Lza — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 7, 2026

"She was afraid of the unknown masked men suddenly running up on her!"



So sudden and unknown that the Mrs was outside the vehicle filming the guys wearing giant patches with their agency(ies) on them.



Y'all are sounding dumber by the minute. https://t.co/ocJetrq4ZG — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) January 8, 2026

They both knew who the officers were, what they were doing and they both were yelling at them and antagonizing the situation. Please.

Also, they kept shouting about 'their neighborhood' when they weren't even from the area.

It sounds like the dead lady was challenging ICE, to be videoed by her “wife”for social media content.



Did this begin as a social media stunt? 😣 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) January 7, 2026

So, neither of them were employed? — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) January 8, 2026

Most Leftists are not.

So, a paid agitator. Allegedly.

Criminals and deranged protesters simply don’t think straight so they do terrible things.



Then they’re put into a state of shock when things so sidewise.



It’s a pretty horrible loop to be stuck in.



And it was incited by Democrats. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 7, 2026

They think they are invincible and they will get away with everything.

They believe they are fighting fascism when they stop federal agents from arresting criminal illegal aliens...



When you see the criminal rap sheets of some of these illegal aliens that ICE are targeting, it's completely insane — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 7, 2026

They aren't protecting Americans, at all. They are facilitating criminals to stay in the country.

Why was her wife driving a car with Missouri plates? — Santron (@jacktronprime) January 7, 2026

Good question — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 7, 2026

Is it possible they were coming from other states to cause issues? Seems likely.

Starting to feel like it was staged, but went too far — wcsmythe.eth (@w0rdsmythe) January 7, 2026

They were following agents, trying to block traffic and impede operations..pic.twitter.com/VUnmVgaiF9 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 7, 2026

You know who didn’t get shot by ICE today? Me. How did I accomplish that, you ask? I wasn’t a dirty commie POS trying to run people over in my car.



It’s really that easy to avoid getting shot. — Desert Swarm (@Desert__Swarm) January 7, 2026

It's like almost everyone accomplishes that on a daily basis.

Lesbian women with three kids cross state lines

to harass armed Federal Agents



Interesting parenting choices 🤔 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) January 7, 2026

Sad, but true.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

