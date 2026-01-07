'Certainly Stronger'? GOP Rep. Gill Obliterates Witness Claiming Somalis Are 'Strengthening' Minnesota

In a Congressional hearing today, a Democratic witness and former prosecutor named Brendan Ballou probably wished he had stayed at home. Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas got the best of him and it wasn't even close. The cringe is real.

Advertisement

NEW: Rep. Brandon Gill shuts down witness Brendan Ballou with fact after fact after he claimed Somalis are "strengthening" Minnesota.



Gill: "Does large-scale Somali immigration make Minnesota stronger or weaker?"



Ballou: "Certainly stronger."



Gill: "Do you know what percentage… pic.twitter.com/YdcbyMBh6R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2026

Maybe Brendan was depending on his good looks to get him through the questioning, but there are times even pretty doesn't help and this was one of those times. If he wasn't so wrong, he might be worth feeling sorry for. He clearly should have done his homework.

"The majority of Somali Minnesotans are as Minnesotan as any of us; they were born in the United States."



🙄



Its just so absurd. https://t.co/A0Jbcee6ir — thehyphed (@thehyphed) January 7, 2026

If a pregnant mother is here on vacation and has a baby in America, are they suddenly 'just as American as everyone else'? Of course, they aren't. That's just silly. Being born on American soil doesn't make someone love America.

This isnt just Minnesota. Its happening all over the West. https://t.co/3TJbNC259q — It's all scripted (@IScripted) January 8, 2026

Also, Ohio and Maine, for starters.

You know, the stats are the stats. Nobody ever says they are inaccurate, they just try to talk you *away* from the data.



So. It really is worth asking:



What, precisely, is happening in Minnesota? https://t.co/7X46gW6EGs — JoJoTheModern (@JoJoTheModern) January 7, 2026

Facts are stubborn things.

"Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." - JOHN ADAMS — 🦦Marie 🦥 (@NoWay779) June 24, 2021

No matter how much Libs want to pretend the Somalis are just like everyday Americans, that's just not the truth.

Congressman Gill here essentially reveals that MN is, for all practical purposes, one of those S-hole countries that Trump referred to in his first administration. So where do we send the state of MN??? https://t.co/tB8WYZrXxW — Jeffrey Wilcox (@JeffreyWil60280) January 7, 2026

The first thing they need is a better Governor and Minneapolis needs a better Mayor.

No person should be allowed to immigrate to the United States unless they can prove that they can support themselves. They should also be required to provide the name and address of an American born sponsor who can vouch for their integrity.

Our standards for entry have long… https://t.co/fojsYnrn5I — Pamela M. (@Lrs52200) January 7, 2026

Advertisement

If they can't support themselves, they should not be in this country.

They do not benefit our country. What happened to the high standards we required for people to be able to come here? Oh right, it's about votes, money and power - NOT the good of the country. https://t.co/oLUujtc2ip — Gretchen (@106Victoryagain) January 7, 2026

Hello, 911?

I'd like to report a beating. https://t.co/j2D9ZhymFi — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) January 7, 2026

He deserved it.





Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.