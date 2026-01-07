'Certainly Stronger'? GOP Rep. Gill Obliterates Witness Claiming Somalis Are 'Strengthening' Minnesota

Rep. Ted Lieu Reminds Servicemen Not to Obey Unlawful Orders and Invade Greenland
justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on January 07, 2026
Sarah D.

In a Congressional hearing today, a Democratic witness and former prosecutor named Brendan Ballou probably wished he had stayed at home. Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas got the best of him and it wasn't even close. The cringe is real. 

Maybe Brendan was depending on his good looks to get him through the questioning, but there are times even pretty doesn't help and this was one of those times. If he wasn't so wrong, he might be worth feeling sorry for. He clearly should have done his homework.

If a pregnant mother is here on vacation and has a baby in America, are they suddenly 'just as American as everyone else'? Of course, they aren't. That's just silly. Being born on American soil doesn't make someone love America.

Also, Ohio and Maine, for starters. 

Facts are stubborn things. 

No matter how much Libs want to pretend the Somalis are just like everyday Americans, that's just not the truth. 

The first thing they need is a better Governor and Minneapolis needs a better Mayor.

If they can't support themselves, they should not be in this country. 

He deserved it.


 

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

 

