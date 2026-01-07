ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over the ICE Officer

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is currently taking questions in Minneapolis about a shooting in that city involving ICE and a protester who was in a vehicle. Noem said she would be asking the Justice Department to view this as an act of domestic terrorism.

Earlier today law professor Jonathan Turley mostly backed up the Trump administration's take on the situation while calling for an investigation to play out even as Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey basically accused the officer of murder.

Former DOJ prosecutor @shipwreckedcrew had a few thoughts about what unfolded today:

As soon as she accelerated with the officer in front of her, she committed the 20 year version of a Sec. 111(b) offense. At that moment she became a “fleeing felon” and a deadly or dangerous threat to the community that justified the use of deadly force.



The case law in favor… https://t.co/w7Udyw8yNI — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 7, 2026

The officer is squarely in front of her left-front bumper when she accelerates and she misses him - mostly - only because he steps out of the way.



She gets no credit for him having done so.



This call is easy. https://t.co/SSb5q6K4n1 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 7, 2026

On the other hand...

Author Don Winslow tried pushing a common talking point that's coming from the Left in order to try and make the shooting unjustified:

THE WHEELS ARE FULLY TURNED AWAY FROM THE OFFICER.



Watch in SLOW MO.

No intention IMO to hit anyone.

Sole intention based on wheel/steering wheel to LEAVE the scene



NOT A THREAT.

Look at the wheel.pic.twitter.com/dUMqN9lN5g — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 7, 2026

The wheels were turned away from the officer?

Yeah, it's not really that easy.

Challenge issued:

Tell me where you live.



I’ll drive over to your house. You stand in the street in font of my SUV. I’ll put it in gear and hit the gas.



You can then tell me which way my tires are pointed.



After you change your underwear. https://t.co/tu5BcfS2Gg — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 7, 2026

That challenge will NOT be accepted.

