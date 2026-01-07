ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over the ICE Officer

Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Doug P. | 7:10 PM on January 07, 2026
ImgFlip

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is currently taking questions in Minneapolis about a shooting in that city involving ICE and a protester who was in a vehicle. Noem said she would be asking the Justice Department to view this as an act of domestic terrorism. 

Earlier today law professor Jonathan Turley mostly backed up the Trump administration's take on the situation while calling for an investigation to play out even as Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey basically accused the officer of murder. 

Former DOJ prosecutor @shipwreckedcrew had a few thoughts about what unfolded today:

On the other hand...

Author Don Winslow tried pushing a common talking point that's coming from the Left in order to try and make the shooting unjustified: 

The wheels were turned away from the officer?

Yeah, it's not really that easy. 

Challenge issued:

That challenge will NOT be accepted. 

*****

