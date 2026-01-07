Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder

Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...
Doug P. | 4:03 PM on January 07, 2026
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

This morning an ICE officer shot and killed a woman amid a mob scene as leftists encouraged by Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and other Democrats tried to prevent agents from doing their jobs. Video shows one of the officers in front of the woman's vehicle as she sped forward and then to the right as the shots rang out. 

Governor Tim Walz has said that the DHS claim the shooting was in self-defense is Trump administration "propaganda." Really?

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has apparently already concluded an investigation and found the ICE officer guilty: 

Frey: "They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I can tell everybody directly, that is bullshit."

So basically Frey's accusing the ICE officer of an unjustified shooting. 

Katie Pavlich saw it a different way: 

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had some things to say after Frey's comments, which included him telling ICE to "get the f**k out of Minneapolis." 

First off, Frey was advised to wait for the investigation (he won't): 

Oh, and about Frey's claim that this couldn't have been self-defense on the part of the officer: 

"Reasonable"? Frey (and Walz) don't know the meaning of the word. 

Sadly it's clear that we're not dealing with "normal" people here.  

