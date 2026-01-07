Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder

This morning an ICE officer shot and killed a woman amid a mob scene as leftists encouraged by Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and other Democrats tried to prevent agents from doing their jobs. Video shows one of the officers in front of the woman's vehicle as she sped forward and then to the right as the shots rang out.

Advertisement

Governor Tim Walz has said that the DHS claim the shooting was in self-defense is Trump administration "propaganda." Really?

There is an ICE officer directly in front of the vehicle when they abruptly accelerated.



Hope this helps, Tim. pic.twitter.com/N1zORGazmb — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 7, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has apparently already concluded an investigation and found the ICE officer guilty:

🚨Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fray says they're conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the ICE-involved shooting...then puts 100% of the blame on ICE.



"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I can tell everybody… pic.twitter.com/x5y1L6Foun — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Frey: "They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I can tell everybody directly, that is bullshit."

So basically Frey's accusing the ICE officer of an unjustified shooting.

Katie Pavlich saw it a different way:

It was, in fact, self defense and completely legitimate.



1) Don’t attempt to run over federal officers with vehicles

2) avoid being shot https://t.co/p3wi5LLijY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 7, 2026

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had some things to say after Frey's comments, which included him telling ICE to "get the f**k out of Minneapolis."

First off, Frey was advised to wait for the investigation (he won't):

Mayor Jacob Frey just called the claim of self-defense "b*llsh*t" and said that he watched the video. He apologized to the family and said that ICE is in Minnesota to "literally kill people." This is the type of rhetoric that fuels the rage. Perhaps wait for the investigation?... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 7, 2026

...Frey says "let us offer the best version of ourselves . . . show them who we are." He added we will meet this moment "with love" while saying "get the f**k out of Minneapolis." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 7, 2026

Oh, and about Frey's claim that this couldn't have been self-defense on the part of the officer:

...Frey just said again that it "is not true" that this was done in self-defense because the woman was driving away from the officers... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 7, 2026

...I have seen a couple videos online. One shows an officer in front of the vehicle as it pulled away from another officer. It was moving away from the officers who approached it but towards an officer in front. The officer in front appears to fire one shot at close range. We… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 7, 2026

...An officer is allowed to use lethal force if a vehicle is being used as a weapon to run them over. That is why it would be more reasonable for Frey and others to allow initial investigations to be completed before declaring that ICE murdered a citizen. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 7, 2026

Advertisement

"Reasonable"? Frey (and Walz) don't know the meaning of the word.

The Mayor of Minneapolis seems to be a very ignorant and irresponsible person.



Minnesota is lost. — Suze (@suze109) January 7, 2026

Any normal person would do exactly as you said:

Wait for the investigation.



But you're talking about a cornered political animal that is doing anything and everything to change the narrative from the massive fraud scam that he benefitted from, either directly or indirectly. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) January 7, 2026

Sadly it's clear that we're not dealing with "normal" people here.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!