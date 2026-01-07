ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a protestor was shot and killed today while trying to interfere with ICE operations. It's almost like people shouldn't get in the way of law enforcement doing their jobs. What a concept.

The sad part is the person who shot the protestor will now have to live with that and all they were doing is defending their own life and that of their fellow officers. ICE officials have families and deserve to go home safely.

🚨 BREAKING: The “protestor” who attempted to run over ICE agents in Minneapolis is a white female US citizen and has a US passport, a DHS official confirmed to me



Because of COURSE it was.



Liberal white women have been radicalized to TERRORIZE ICE. pic.twitter.com/xrEPz71lb6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Video shows the moment a woman tried to RUN OVER ICE agents with her vehicle in Minneapolis, resulting in her being SHOT



Tim Walz calling ICE the “GESTAPO” is EXACTLY WHY this stuff happens.



SHAME on Walz and Mayor Frey. pic.twitter.com/qsTbdj1Y11 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Here is the video of the shooting. It's very clear she was asked to exit the vehicle multiple times while ICE agents surrounded her SUV. Instead she tried to flee and almost ran one of them over. Also, the people in the video shouting for ICE to 'get out of their *expletive* neighborhood don't seem to understand that's not how it works. Also, most Americans want illegals out of our country so, there you go.

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

These protestors have been given way too much leeway for way too long and now they don't know when to stop and back up.

Democrats and the corporate press (but i repeat myself), have 100% of the blame for this mess for all but putting bounties on the heads of these brave ICE agents. https://t.co/yM1qfAn28a — Ray (@wildoliveaz) January 7, 2026

In this week's episode of FAFO... https://t.co/oRG9OczK9n — GTRxMan 🇺🇸 (@gtrxman) January 7, 2026

Major W for ice officers protecting their lives with appropriate force. https://t.co/aqWR1PcpJ6 — Slab (@Slabith) January 7, 2026

While they're holding fake candlelight vigils on the Capitol steps, the left is actually abiding a full-blown insurrection against honest law enforcement. Despicable. https://t.co/4Z9cPbANhL — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) January 7, 2026

That's absolutely what they are doing and it is despicable. They are playing a game because they get TV coverage and it raises their profile within their political party, but good ICE agents are the one who pay the price.

Right needs to close ranks over this. Anyone who tries to backtrack or grovel over this is an enemy https://t.co/gy7isuY0Tt pic.twitter.com/ijIAMX0GKU — Turning Point USA at UTK (@utktpusa) January 7, 2026

This is what happens when you don’t obey the lawful commands of law enforcement, and you are not entitled to start a high speed chase that puts innocent people’s lives at risk. https://t.co/MwGxFDMyGo — pismosteve (@pismosteve) January 7, 2026

The party of Tim Walz is responsible for this behavior. They own this.

