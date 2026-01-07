ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric

Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About...
justmindy
justmindy | 1:35 PM on January 07, 2026
Townhall Media

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a protestor was shot and killed today while trying to interfere with ICE operations. It's almost like people shouldn't get in the way of law enforcement doing their jobs. What a concept.

The sad part is the person who shot the protestor will now have to live with that and all they were doing is defending their own life and that of their fellow officers. ICE officials have families and deserve to go home safely.

Here is the video of the shooting. It's very clear she was asked to exit the vehicle multiple times while ICE agents surrounded her SUV. Instead she tried to flee and almost ran one of them over.  Also, the people in the video shouting for ICE to 'get out of their *expletive* neighborhood don't seem to understand that's not how it works. Also, most Americans want illegals out of our country so, there you go.

These protestors have been given way too much leeway for way too long and now they don't know when to stop and back up. 

That's absolutely what they are doing and it is despicable. They are playing a game because they get TV coverage and it raises their profile within their political party, but good ICE agents are the one who pay the price. 

The party of Tim Walz is responsible for this behavior. They own this.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

 

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW & ORDER

