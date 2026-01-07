VIP
New York Times Dubs Mamdani Appointee Cea Weaver a ‘Firebrand’
Rep. Ted Lieu Reminds Servicemen Not to Obey Unlawful Orders and Invade Greenland
'Certainly Stronger'? GOP Rep. Gill Obliterates Witness Claiming Somalis Are 'Strengthenin...
Rep. at Hearing on MN Fraud Says More Time Should Be Spent on...
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries...
Flashback: Here's MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Telling Citizens to Put Their Bodies...
ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over...
CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls...
VIP
Greenland Belongs with America: Strategic Imperative, Mineral Riches, and Ending Danish At...
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in...
What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against...
CBS Evening News Features AI Marco Rubio Memes, Saluting Him as the Ultimate...
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...

Rep. Nancy Mace: Oversight Committee Tables Motion to Subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar's Immigration Records

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Nancy Mace isn't pulling any punches, referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar and her "brother/husband." Mace announced on Wednesday that the House Oversight Committee had moved to subpoena Omar and her husband's immigration records. 

Advertisement

The post continues:

… denaturalization and deportation. Marrying a sibling is illegal in every state. We intend to get to the bottom of it. 

END THE FRAUD. DENATURALIZE AND DEPORT ILHAN OMAR.

To be fair, Omar does seem to pine for her home country. She's described herself as a Somali girl who wants to return to "her country" and raise her children there. (This is an old clip, and this editor can't vouch for the translation, but it seems legit.)

Keep waiting … the committee voted to table the motion.

Recommended

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer
justmindy
Advertisement

"… deals - they want REAL accountability."

Face it … it's never going to happen. Omar will remain rich and in Congress while putting Somalia first.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONGRESS HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ILHAN OMAR NANCY MACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer
justmindy
'Certainly Stronger'? GOP Rep. Gill Obliterates Witness Claiming Somalis Are 'Strengthening' Minnesota
justmindy
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over the ICE Officer
Doug P.
What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE
Grateful Calvin
CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls 'Very Foxy'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer justmindy
Advertisement