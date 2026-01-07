Rep. Nancy Mace: Oversight Committee Tables Motion to Subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar's Immigration Records

Rep. Nancy Mace isn't pulling any punches, referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar and her "brother/husband." Mace announced on Wednesday that the House Oversight Committee had moved to subpoena Omar and her husband's immigration records.

BREAKING: We just moved to subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar and her brother/husband’s immigration records in the Oversight Committee.



Federal marriage fraud and knowingly entering a marriage to evade immigration laws is a serious felony punishable by prison time, steep fines,… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 7, 2026

… denaturalization and deportation. Marrying a sibling is illegal in every state. We intend to get to the bottom of it. END THE FRAUD. DENATURALIZE AND DEPORT ILHAN OMAR.

To be fair, Omar does seem to pine for her home country. She's described herself as a Somali girl who wants to return to "her country" and raise her children there. (This is an old clip, and this editor can't vouch for the translation, but it seems legit.)

ILHAN OMAR: “I am a Somali girI taken from my country. I miss my country and I dream of living in Somalia again.” pic.twitter.com/OfG0KdzivN — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) June 30, 2025

Follow through with this please. — SandemanStocks (@Sandeman52) January 7, 2026

Keep waiting … the committee voted to table the motion.

Tonight Democrats and Republicans teamed up to kill my motion to subpoena the immigration records of Ilhan Omar and her brother/husband.



DC did what it always does - protect its own. The American people spoke clearly in 2024 - they are tired of business as usual and backroom… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 7, 2026

"… deals - they want REAL accountability."

I was the only "no" on Oversight when the motion to table was voted on. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 7, 2026

I wish I could say that I'm surprised but alas I simply cannot. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) January 8, 2026

I am tired of the uniparty within Congress. — Tammi Win (@mars1of12) January 7, 2026

As much as we the American people wanted the motion to pass, I would also say we could see something like this happening from both sides of the isle. — Derek Schmitz (@DerekSchmitz22) January 7, 2026

Bring it up every day. — Thomas Bowen (@bowen_boston) January 7, 2026

@grok come up with 3 plausible reasons that Republicans are defending Ilhan Omar — Maduro Vacation Itinerary (@Brand0_XYZ) January 7, 2026

We need a list of Republicans. We the people are sick of the shit. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) January 7, 2026

You can’t despise the spineless @HouseGOP enough. They play to lose. Safety in the minority is where their sweet spot is.



Subpoena the immigration records of Omar. — Uncle Korm (@UncleKorm) January 7, 2026

Face it … it's never going to happen. Omar will remain rich and in Congress while putting Somalia first.

